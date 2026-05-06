Routine Workouts Might Feel Harder In Summer, Here Are 4 Ways To Stay Consistent And Brave The Heat

You're not imagining it if your regular workout seems harder in the summer months. As mercury soars, it becomes more difficult for the body to work harder to regulate its internal temperature. This hard work might affect stamina, strength, and overall performance. The rising heat requires more energy to accomplish basic tasks, which makes even the simplest exercises look like a Herculean task.

Does summer actually make it harder to exercise?

Heat can make workouts feel more exhausting | Image: Freepik

Yes! Since the body is working hard, you sweat more to cool yourself down, which causes the heart rate to increase, consequently leaving you with less energy to train. Additionally, with sweat, the body loses water. Fluid loss makes you tired and burnt out, which leads to dizziness and headaches. Working out in the summer also leads to brain fatigue, which reduces concentration. Additionally, as per medical expert Craig G Crandall, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, “the soaring temperatures also lead to the heart working more than usual. This can lead to increased blood pressure, excessive dehydration, and less oxygen to muscles.”

How to stay consistent with exercise despite the heat

Proper hydration

Consuming fluids like water and electrolytes during summer workouts is essential because not only will it keep you hydrated, but it will also help you stay fresh, and you can focus better on your workouts without fearing dizziness or passing out from exhaustion and dehydration.

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Workout early morning or evening

Working out in cooler hours reduces heat strain | Image: Freepik

Avoid working out between 10 AM and 4 PM, because these are the peak hours when the sun is strongest. Try exercising early in the morning or late in the evening when the heat settles.

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Wear breathable clothing

It's not necessary to wear full aesthetic gym gear for a successful workout. In the summer season, try wearing breathable fabrics like cotton or spandex.

Reduce intensity if needed.