Tips To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency While Working A 9-5 Job
Working professionals might find it challenging to get the time for a healthy intake of sunlight for their Vitamin D requirements. However, there are other alternatives to this essential nutrient.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Vitamin D is one of the most essential nutrients required by the body. It helps strengthen the immune system, build bone health and ensure smooth functioning of nerve function. However, with more and more adults joining the workforce, there has been a spike in cases of Vitamin D deficiency.
Most 9-5 jobs require employees to spend long hours indoors, which often limits exposure to sunlight, the primary source of Vitamin D. However, with some practical measures, healthy vitamin D levels can be managed with a busy work schedule.
Try to catch the morning sunlight
Try stepping out for 10–20 minutes in the early morning sunlight before heading to work. Exposure between 8 am and 10 am is considered effective and gentle on the skin. Even a short walk or sipping your morning tea on a balcony can make a difference.
Outdoor breaks
If possible, use your lunch break to get some sunlight. A quick stroll outdoors or sitting near a window with direct sunlight can help your body produce vitamin D naturally.
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Make changes in diet
While sunlight is key, your diet also plays an important role. Incorporate foods like fortified milk, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fatty fish into your meals.
Consider supplements, if required
If your lifestyle makes it difficult to get enough sunlight, consult a doctor about supplements. Medications should only be taken under medical guidance to avoid overdose.
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Move the desk closer to the sunlight
If your office setup allows it, choose a workstation close to a window. While glass filters some UVB rays, natural light exposure still helps regulate your body’s internal clock and improves overall health.
Stay physical
Weekend activities like walking, jogging, or yoga in parks can significantly boost your vitamin D levels. Combining exercise with sun exposure offers dual health benefits.
Look out for deficiency symptoms
Fatigue, muscle pain, frequent illness, and bone discomfort can be signs of low vitamin D levels. If you notice these symptoms, consider getting a blood test done.
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