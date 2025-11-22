Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Off Her Toned Back In New Workout Post, Shares Benefits Of Strength Training

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares the importance of strength training

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, Samantha shared a post reflecting on her fitness journey. She wrote, “A few years ago I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn’t in my genes. I’d see other people with great backs and think, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to be me.’ But I was wrong. And honestly, I’m glad I was. So yes, I’m going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense. Like intense intense. Showing up on days when I didn’t feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would’ve been easier to quit. Building muscle is so important. Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age.”