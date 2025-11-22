Updated 22 November 2025 at 13:01 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Off Her Toned Back In New Workout Post, Shares Benefits Of Strength Training
Samantha shared a post reflecting on her fitness journey.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always promoted the importance of a balanced lifestyle, the value of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. On Friday, she shared a new workout post on her Instagram, along with a motivational message that tells the benefits of strength training, which resulted in her toned back after the session.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares the importance of strength training
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, Samantha shared a post reflecting on her fitness journey. She wrote, “A few years ago I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn’t in my genes. I’d see other people with great backs and think, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to be me.’ But I was wrong. And honestly, I’m glad I was. So yes, I’m going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense. Like intense intense. Showing up on days when I didn’t feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would’ve been easier to quit. Building muscle is so important. Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age.”
She added that strength training becomes essential as you grow older. According to her, strength training helped her more than anything else. It taught her discipline and patience, and showed her that “not in the genes” is simply an excuse we repeat until we prove ourselves wrong. She encouraged anyone who feels close to giving up to keep going, saying their future self will be grateful they continued.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness secret
In an Instagram carousel posted on May 31, the Khushi actor shared glimpses of her gym routine, which included strength training, resistance workouts, and core exercises.
