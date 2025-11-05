Secret Behind Virat Kohli's Fitness At 37 Is His Plant-based Diet, Here's How It Is Good For Your Health

Virat Kohli turned 37 today and has made remarkable progress in his fitness journey so far. From adopting healthy lifestyle habits to switching to a completely vegetarian diet, he has made several sacrifices to stay fit. But what led him to change his diet?

A few years back, King Kohli stopped eating non-vegetarian food to alter his diet to reduce his body’s uric acid levels, and shifting to a plant-based diet proved highly beneficial for him.

Once a “heavy meat eater,” he now follows meals that are “90% animal protein free and dairy free.”

Virat Kohli’s plant-based diet

In a chat with Jatin Sapru, Virat shared that before starting his fitness journey, he had to consider factors such as nutrition, hydration, and what suited his body best.

Advertisement

When asked about his food preferences, Virat said he focuses on how the food is cooked. One of his favourite dishes is “slightly fried rice.” He avoids deep-fried food and dishes with heavy masala. Around 90% of what he eats is either boiled or shallow-fried, seasoned simply with salt, pepper, and lime. He added, “I’m not someone who chases taste, I focus on what’s right for my body. I enjoy salads with a little dressing and pan-grilled dishes with some olive oil. I avoid curries, but I do eat dal, and as a Punjabi, I can’t skip rajma and lobhiya.”

In 2018, Virat suffered a health issue caused by severe acidity and high uric acid levels. Doctors also found calcium loss in his bones, which affected his overall well-being. That was when he decided to quit meat and adopt a vegetarian diet.

Also Read: Take Cues From Ananya Panday's 'Maximalist' Lehenga To Up Your Bridesmaid Fashion Quotient This Wedding Season