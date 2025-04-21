Shilpa Shetty's Jaw-Dropping Pull-Up Session At 49 Will Have You Rethinking Your Fitness Game | Watch Now

While eating healthy is crucial, staying active is just as important as what you fuel your body with.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.8 billion people worldwide fail to meet the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. If this trend continues, WHO predicts that by 2030, this number will rise to 35%.

To prevent chronic diseases like cardiovascular issues, type 2 diabetes, muscle weakness, bone loss, and weight gain, it’s essential to hit the minimum daily universal physical activity target, i.e 30 minutes.

Shilpa Shetty.

Still thinking of procrastinating your fitness journey? Take inspiration from the iconic Baazigar star, Shilpa Shetty, who’s renowned for her unwavering dedication to staying healthy and fit year after year.

At 49, she’s still effortlessly conquering the pull-up bar, inspiring both young and adults to “Gear up. Show up. Pull up.”

In her recent Instagram post, she’s seen powering through a pull-up session, sporting a pink sports bra and ash-grey shorts.

She wrote in her caption, “Gear up. Show up. Pull up.” briefly explaining the benefits of pull-ups.

Benefits of pull-ups

Talking about the many benefits of pull-ups, Shipa Shetty shares: