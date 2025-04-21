sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 21st 2025, 12:13 IST

Shilpa Shetty's Jaw-Dropping Pull-Up Session At 49 Will Have You Rethinking Your Fitness Game | Watch Now

At 49, she’s still effortlessly conquering the pull-up bar, inspiring both young and adults to “Gear up. Show up. Pull up.”

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Shilpa Shetty.
Shilpa Shetty. | Image: Screengrab/Instagram

While eating healthy is crucial, staying active is just as important as what you fuel your body with.  

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.8 billion people worldwide fail to meet the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. If this trend continues, WHO predicts that by 2030, this number will rise to 35%.

To prevent chronic diseases like cardiovascular issues, type 2 diabetes, muscle weakness, bone loss, and weight gain, it’s essential to hit the minimum daily universal physical activity target, i.e 30 minutes.

Shilpa Shetty.

Still thinking of procrastinating your fitness journey? Take inspiration from the iconic Baazigar star, Shilpa Shetty, who’s renowned for her unwavering dedication to staying healthy and fit year after year.

At 49, she’s still effortlessly conquering the pull-up bar, inspiring both young and adults to “Gear up. Show up. Pull up.”

In her recent Instagram post, she’s seen powering through a pull-up session, sporting a pink sports bra and ash-grey shorts.

She wrote in her caption, “Gear up. Show up. Pull up.” briefly explaining the benefits of pull-ups.

Benefits of pull-ups

Talking about the many benefits of pull-ups, Shipa Shetty shares: 

  1. Pull-ups are a fundamental compound exercise for building upper-body strength.
  2. They are one of the core movements for upper body training.
  3. Being able to perform pull-ups is a strong indicator of solid strength.
  4. Strengthens the back, shoulders, and arms while also enhancing grip strength.

