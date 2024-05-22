Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 14:10 IST
Simple Exercises You Can Do With A Sprained Ankle On Your Road To Recovery
These simple exercises can be a part of your rehabilitation by helping you in healing and prevent future injuries.
A sprained ankle can be a painful and inconvenient injury, but with proper care and rehabilitation, you can speed up recovery and regain strength and flexibility. While it’s crucial to rest and avoid putting undue stress on the ankle initially, gentle exercises can help promote healing and prevent stiffness. Here are some simple exercises to do with a sprained ankle:
Ankle circles
Purpose - Improve range of motion and reduce stiffness.
How to do it - Sit comfortably with your leg extended. Slowly rotate your ankle in a circular motion, making large circles. Perform 10-15 circles in one direction, then switch to the opposite direction. Repeat this exercise 2-3 times a day.
Towel stretch
Purpose - Stretch the Achilles tendon and calf muscles.
How to do it - Sit on the floor with your leg extended. Loop a towel around the ball of your foot and gently pull the towel towards you while keeping your knee straight. Hold this stretch for 15-30 seconds and repeat 2-3 times, several times a day.
Alphabet exercise
Purpose - Enhance range of motion and maintain flexibility.
How to do it - While sitting or lying down, use your big toe to "write" the alphabet in the air. Move slowly and deliberately through each letter, ensuring you cover the entire range of motion. Perform this exercise once daily.
Resistance band exercises
Purpose - Strengthen the ankle muscles.
How to do it - Use a resistance band for added resistance. Sit on the floor with your leg extended. Loop the band around your foot and hold the ends. Gently press your foot forward against the band’s resistance (plantar flexion), then return to the starting position. Next, pull your foot back towards you (dorsiflexion). Perform 10-15 repetitions for each movement, 1-2 times a day.
Heel raises
Purpose - Strengthen the calf muscles and improve balance.
How to do it - Stand near a wall or chair for support. Slowly raise your heels off the ground as high as you can, then lower them back down. Perform 2 sets of 10-15 repetitions. As your strength improves, try doing this exercise on the edge of a step for a greater range of motion.
Ankle inversion and eversion
Purpose - Strengthen the muscles on the inside and outside of the ankle.
How to do it - Sit with your leg extended and a resistance band looped around your foot. For inversion, pull your foot inward against the resistance. For eversion, pull your foot outward. Perform 10-15 repetitions for each direction, 1-2 times daily.
