Skip Walking, Jogging Amid Rising AQI After Diwali, Here Are 5 Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home

The air quality index (AQI) has reached an alarming level in parts of Delhi after the festival of Diwali. As per reports, some parts of the National Capital have registered an AQI in the ‘severe’ category. In the time that the air quality improves, it is essential to stay indoors to avoid the pollution that impacts one’s health. Ditch the walking and jogging for a few days after Diwali. Instead of the outdoor exercises, try the indoor workouts instead.

These excellent home workouts can keep us healthy, uplift our mood and improve our lung health without requiring us to leave the house.

Here are the 5 cardio workouts that you can try during days when air quality isn't at its best:

Yoga

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Yoga is one of the ideal home workouts when air quality is poor because it not only keeps you active but also helps calm your mind. You can practice gentle stretches and breathing exercises, which will help to improve flexibility, strength, and lung capacity. Poses like the Downward Dog, Warrior Pose, and Child's Pose are great for a full-body workout, while pranayama (breathing exercises) can help to improve our respiratory health.

Bodyweight circuit training

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks can provide a full-body workout at home without the use of any equipment. Circuit training is a set of workouts that is performed back-to-back with little breaks, which raises our heart rate and burns calories. You can try squats, push-ups, and lunges for a sweat-inducing, satisfying workout.

Skipping rope

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Skipping rope is an effective cardio workout that can be done indoors. It helps to increase your heart rate, burns calories quickly, and strengthens your legs, core and arms. Skipping in a well-ventilated indoor space can give you the benefits of a cardio workout without exposing yourself to harmful air pollution.

Pilates

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

It is a suitable workout for all fitness levels and perfect for doing at home during high AQI days. Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on building core strength, flexibility, and overall body toning. It involves controlled movements and breathing movements, and techniques that help to engage deep muscles, especially in the abdomen and back.

Dance workouts

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest