Soha Ali Khan Reveals Her Secret Recipe For Healthy Bones In Her 40s

Soha Ali Khan recently revealed her secret recipe for strong bones for those who are in their 40s and 50s. At 47, she avoids fancy superfoods, complicated diets, and supplements. Instead, she relies on something simple, a homemade vegetarian soup that supports bone health.

In a new Instagram post, Soha revealed the everyday vegetarian soup she relies on to stay strong from within. While sharing her favourite recipe, she wrote, "The secret to my 💪🏻?? This may not look fancy but it may be the most powerful thing I eat and I think it's time to share it with you."

This soup stands out because it uses simple, natural ingredients that deliver lasting benefits. It combines greens, sprouts, and wholesome vegetables to nourish the body, particularly supporting bone health.

The actress explained the method clearly: begin by tempering spices in coconut oil. Add onions and ginger-garlic paste, sauté thoroughly, then mix in sprouted moong and drumsticks with water. Allow it to simmer before adding vegetables and blended greens. Finish with seasoning, and the nutritious soup is ready.

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This dish goes beyond comfort food and offers essential nutrition. As Soha says, the soup is "mineral-rich, anti-inflammatory, and full of greens + sprouts… basically, it’s everyday ingredients doing long-term work."

This is not the first time Soha Ali Khan has shared a health-related reel. In July 2025, she posted a personal health trend on Instagram, revealing that she starts her mornings by eating a raw clove of garlic on an empty stomach.