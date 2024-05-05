Advertisement

A strong core is at the centre of maintaining stability, balance, and body strength. Yoga has a variety of poses that specifically target the muscles of the core, helping to build strength, improve posture, and enhance flexibility. Whatever level of fitness you want to achieve, including yoga poses into your practice can help you develop a strong and stable core.

Plank pose

Plank pose is a foundational yoga pose that targets the muscles of the core, including the abdominals, obliques, and lower back. To practise plank pose, start in a push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core muscles and hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on maintaining a strong and stable position.

Representative image of yoga poses | Image: Unsplash

Boat pose

Boat pose is an effective yoga pose for strengthening the abdominal muscles and improving balance. To practise boat pose, sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Lean back slightly, engage your core, and lift your feet off the ground, straightening your legs to form a V shape with your body. Extend your arms parallel to the ground, palms facing each other. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on keeping your chest lifted and your core engaged.

Side plank pose

Side plank pose targets the muscles of the core, as well as the arms, shoulders, and legs. To practise side plank pose, start in a plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Shift your weight onto your right hand and outer edge of your right foot, stacking your left foot on top of your right foot. Lift your left arm toward the ceiling, creating a straight line from head to heels. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then switch sides.

Dolphin plank pose

Dolphin plank pose is a variation of plank pose that targets the muscles of the core and shoulders. To practise dolphin plank pose, start in a forearm plank position with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Engage your core and lift your hips toward the ceiling, creating a straight line from head to heels. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on keeping your core engaged and your shoulders relaxed.

Representative image of yoga poses | Image: Unsplash

Warrior III Pose

Warrior III pose is a challenging balance pose that targets the muscles of the core, legs, and back. To practice Warrior III pose, start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Shift your weight onto your right foot and hinge forward at the hips, extending your left leg behind you. Keep your spine straight and your arms extended forward, parallel to the ground. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then switch sides.