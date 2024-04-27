Advertisement

Walking is one of the simplest yet most effective forms of exercise that nearly anyone can include in their daily routine. Not only does walking improve cardiovascular health and boost mood, but it also helps strengthen muscles, increase flexibility, and promote overall well-being. To maximise the benefits of walking and to take your fitness to the next level, try including the following walking exercises into your routine.

Power walking

Power walking involves walking at a brisk pace, typically faster than your usual walking speed, to increase heart rate and burn more calories. Swing your arms vigorously and take longer strides to engage more muscles and elevate intensity. Aim to maintain good posture and a consistent pace throughout your power walk to maximise effectiveness.

Power walking | Image: Unsplash

Interval walking

Interval walking alternates between periods of higher-intensity walking and lower-intensity recovery periods. Start with a moderate pace for 3-5 minutes, then increase your speed to a brisk walk or jog for 1-2 minutes. Repeat this cycle for the duration of your walk to challenge your cardiovascular system, improve endurance, and burn more calories.

Advertisement

Hill walking

Plan your walking route in such a way that you have an uphill path for some part of it to add resistance and challenge leg muscles. Walking uphill engages the glutes, hamstrings, and calves while also increasing heart rate and calorie burn. Focus on maintaining a steady pace and using your arms to help propel you upward. As you descend, engage your core and control your speed to prevent knee strain.

Advertisement

Stair climbing

Find a set of stairs or a stairwell and incorporate stair climbing into your walking routine. Climbing stairs provides an excellent lower-body workout, targeting the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves, while also elevating heart rate and improving cardiovascular fitness. Take each step deliberately and engage your core for stability.

Advertisement

Stair climbing | Image: Unsplash

Walking lunges

Add walking lunges to your walking routine to target the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings while also improving balance and coordination. Take a large step forward, lowering your body until both knees are bent at 90-degree angles, then push off the front foot to return to the standing position. Alternate legs with each lunge and focus on maintaining proper form throughout.

Advertisement

Side steps

Side steps or lateral walking engages the inner and outer thigh muscles, improves hip mobility, and enhances overall lower-body strength. Take wide steps to the side, keeping knees bent and hips square, then bring the trailing foot to meet the lead foot. Continue alternating sides for the desired distance or time.