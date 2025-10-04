These 6 Malaika Arora-approved Simple Yoga Poses Will Help Put Your Body At Ease

Malaika Arora is a fitness inspiration to many of her fans. Her toned body and sculpted abs are the result of regular yoga practice, and she often shares asanas to encourage others to achieve similar results. Her yoga videos and photos have now become a go-to workout bank for many people to stay fit at home. Today, on Instagram, she shared “6 gentle moves your body will thank you for” and demonstrated each one herself.

Here are six asanas from her Instagram that can help relax and refresh your body.

6 Smooth Stretches Approved By Malaika Arora For Everyday Ease

Cat and Cow Stretch

The cat-cow stretch is a gentle warm-up that enhances spinal flexibility. Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale as you move into Cow Pose: arch your back, lift your chest and head, and tilt your pelvis upward. Exhale as you shift into Cat Pose: round your spine, tuck your chin to your chest, and draw your navel toward your spine. Repeat this flowing movement to ease back tension and prepare your spine for activity.

90-90 Hip Stretch

Sit with your legs bent at 90 degrees on each side, rotating your hips in opposite directions. This stretch improves hip mobility and helps relieve tightness and lower back discomfort, especially for those who sit for long periods.

Puppy Pose Stretch

Stretch your arms forward, push your hips halfway back towards your heels, and slide your palms along the floor while resting your forehead on the mat. Extend through your fingertips and draw your hips back to feel a long, relaxing stretch through your arms, shoulders, spine, and abs.

Pigeon Forward Stretch

In the Pigeon forward stretch, bring one knee forward and extend the other leg back. Fold your torso over your front leg to deeply stretch the hip and outer glute.

Cobra Stretch

Lie on your stomach and place your hands under your shoulders. Inhale as you lift your chest and torso off the floor, keeping your hips and legs down. This beginner-friendly backbend stretches the chest and abdomen, strengthens the spine, improves posture, and helps ease back pain.