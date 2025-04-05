Slow But Steady, This Seafood Winning Tunisia’s Food Race As Affordable Protein And Red Meat Alternative

Updated April 5th 2025, 13:05 IST
Snails in Tunisia are an affordable protein and red meat alternative: Snails may seem like just a shelled gastropod that passes by during damp weather, but in many parts of the world, such as Spain, Greece, France, Germany, and Portugal, and the North East region of India, they are a special delicacy.
Edible land snails are versatile in cooking. One of the most popular recipes is Escargots de Bourgogne, where snails are baked in their shells with a rich butter-garlic sauce and herbs, often served as an appetizer.
Tunisia, a country in North Africa with scenic mountainous regions, is popular for its ancient ruins, rich history, and culture. In a recent development, as reported by the Associated Press (AP), unemployed young men are now seeking new ways to make a living by picking snails off rocks and placing them in large plastic bags to take to the market for sale.
Besides the lack of opportunities in the mountainous regions for young adults and the increasing rate of migration to European countries, 'They’re profitable, beneficial, and quite in demand,' says Karim, a 29-year-old snail seller from the village of Akouda, to the AP.
Snails are low in fat and high in iron; they are rich in calcium and magnesium, and can offer both nutritional value and economic relief. A man named Mohammed at the Akouda market tells AP, “Snails are better for cooking than lamb. If lamb meat costs 60 dinars ($19.30), a bowl of snails is five dinars ($1.60),”
These edible land snails are not only affordable and protein-rich compared to red meat, whose prices are always increasing, but they are also believed to have environmental benefits. According to the AP, scientists say they offer a more sustainable solution, building fewer carbon emissions and steering clear of deforestation, which is linked to traditional livestock farming.
