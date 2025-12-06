Try Couple's Workout Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Style

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently spotted training in the gym with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, and shared glimpses of their workout session on social media, giving major couple goals. Their fitness routine comes just before the T20I series against Aiden Markram’s South Africa, which begins on Tuesday, December 9, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma gym session video goes viral

In the video shared by theavadhiguy on Instagram, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma hold a plank together with a shoulder-taps upgrade in the gym. They both wear gym outfits in teal and white.

For those who don’t know, Plank with shoulder taps builds core strength by engaging the abs, obliques and back. It also improves balance and coordination, increases shoulder stability, and strengthens the arms and glutes. This variation challenges your stability more than a standard plank, which helps improve posture and may reduce lower back pain by activating deep stabilising muscles.

A few days earlier, Hardik Pandya posted a series of photos on Instagram. No points for guessing who made it to his “Big 3.” The collection included the cricketer himself, his girlfriend Maheika Sharma, his pets and his son Agastya. The Internet quickly chose its favourite: the picture showing Hardik and Maheika praying together. Another photo shows Hardik kissing Maheika on the cheek.

In a different set of images, the couple enjoy their workout sessions. In one of the pictures, Hardik lifts Maheika onto his shoulder while she takes a mirror selfie.

When Hardik celebrated his birthday with GF Maheika

Hardik celebrated his 32nd birthday with Maheika on 11 October at a private beach location, reportedly in the Maldives. The celebration looked intimate, and he has made their relationship Instagram-official, as she appears in most of his recent posts.

He shared several photos with the model, including a cosy beach picture with his arm around her shoulder and another of them dressed up for a night out.