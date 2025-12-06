After Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Likely To Drop Out Of Kalki 2 Over Fee Issues: Reports

Kalki 2 casting has become a hot topic ever since Deepika Padukone’s exit. Days after claims suggested that Priyanka Chopra might replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2, a new report has explained why the makers of the Prabhas film are struggling to bring the Citadel actress on board.

According to reports, Priyanka needs flexibility in her schedule to manage her mum's duties. The report also adds that her remuneration is a “bigger problem”, as she is asking for almost the same fee as Deepika.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the publication revealed, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas is most definitely in serious negotiations for this project. However, there are some hurdles, ironically similar to the obstacles which expelled Deepika from the project. Priyanka requires flexibility regarding her time and schedule in order to fulfil her mom duties. However, this is not an insurmountable issue, as Priyanka is agreeable to travelling with her daughter to locations. A bigger problem is the remuneration.”

If these reports turn out to be true, apparently, Priyanka is asking for almost the same price as Deepika.

There were also reports that the makers are considering Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi and Anushka Shetty, along with Priyanka Chopra, to replace Deepika Padukone in the film. They are said to be looking for an actress who can match Prabhas’ immense star power and help take the sequel even higher.

Earlier this year, the makers of Prabhas’ film announced Deepika’s exit from Kalki 2 on their official X handle. They stated that Deepika is no longer part of the project because a film like Kalki “deserves commitment".