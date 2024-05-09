Advertisement

A proper warm-up routine is important before engaging in any workout, especially weightlifting. Warming up prepares your body for the demands of exercise, increases blood flow to the muscles, makes you more flexible, and reduces the risk of injury. Engaging in dynamic warm-up exercises specific to weightlifting can help activate the muscles, improve range of motion, and help better performance. Here are some effective warm-up exercises to do before lifting weights.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are a classic full-body warm-up exercise that elevates the heart rate, increases circulation, and engages multiple muscle groups. Start with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump up, spreading your legs wider than shoulder-width apart while simultaneously raising your arms above your head. Return to the starting position and repeat for 1-2 minutes.

Jumping jacks | Image: Unsplash

Arm circles

Arm circles help improve shoulder mobility and flexibility, which is crucial for various weightlifting exercises such as bench presses, shoulder presses, and rows. Stand tall with your arms extended straight out to the sides. Begin making circular motions with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles. Perform 10-15 repetitions in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions.

Leg swings

Leg swings are dynamic stretches that target the hip flexors, hamstrings, and quadriceps, preparing the lower body for squatting, deadlifting, and lunging movements. Stand next to a sturdy support, such as a wall or railing, and hold onto it for balance. Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled motion, gradually increasing the range of motion with each swing. Perform 10-15 swings on each leg.

Hip circles

Hip circles are excellent for improving hip mobility and activating the glutes, which play a crucial role in stabilizing the body during weightlifting exercises. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands on your hips. Begin making circular motions with your hips, moving in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions. Perform 10-15 repetitions in each direction.

Bodyweight squats

Bodyweight squats help activate the major muscle groups of the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, while also improving mobility and flexibility in the hips and knees. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly outward. Lower your body by bending your knees and hips, keeping your chest upright and back straight. Squat down as low as comfortable, then return to the starting position. Perform 10-15 repetitions.

Squats | Image: Unsplash

Push-ups

Push-ups are a dynamic upper body warm-up exercise that engage the chest, shoulders, and triceps, preparing them for pressing movements such as bench presses and overhead presses. Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and body in a straight line from head to heels. Lower your body by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your sides, until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Perform 8-12 repetitions.