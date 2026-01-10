Train Like Tiger Shroff: This Exercise Can Blow Up Your Arm Size | Watch

New gym goers often chase bigger and more muscular arm size. Fuller arms are crucial for an aesthetic physique and also help in packing more muscles in other body parts as you can lift more if you have more strength in your arms. The size of your arms is dependent on two primary muscles - biceps and triceps. While many like to hit biceps more, it is actually the triceps that form more part of the arm.

If you want a bigger arm, it is advised that you gain size in your triceps. Tiger Shroff, who is one of Bollywood's fittest stars, does exactly that in his latest video. The Baaghi star is not only flaunting his chiseled abs in his latest workout video but is seen working out his arms, particularly his triceps.

Tiger performs overhead triceps extensions. Instead of using a bar, he uses a rope for better muscle activation. This exercise can be performed with a dumbbell also, but the cable crossover machine offers more resistance and a better range of motion, thus better results.

Overhead triceps extensions is one of the best exercises for training your triceps, which contains of medial, lateral and long heads. The long head tends to be most active during the entire movement. Still, overhead triceps extensions are an excellent way to target all three heads, and a great exercise to add to your arms routine. This workout will not only help you gain muscle mass in your arms but also help you lift more in shoulder and chest presses. If you want muscular arms like Tiger, it is recommended that you add overhead triceps extensions to your workout routine.