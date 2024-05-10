Advertisement

Losing weight and achieving fitness goals are indicators of a healthy life. Maximising calorie burn during workouts is one way you can achieve that swiftly. Including high-intensity exercises that engage multiple muscle groups and elevate heart rate can help you torch calories and accelerate fat loss. Here are some effective exercises to add to your routine to maximise calorie burn and get the most out of your workout sessions.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and brief periods of rest or low-intensity activity. This approach not only boosts calorie burn during the workout but also leads to an elevated metabolic rate post-exercise, resulting in continued calorie burn throughout the day. HIIT workouts can include exercises such as burpees, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and high knees, performed in rapid succession to keep the heart rate elevated.

Circuit training

Circuit training involves performing a series of strength training exercises back-to-back with minimal rest between sets. By incorporating both strength and cardiovascular exercises into the circuit, you can maximise calorie burn while also building muscle and improving overall fitness. Sample circuit exercises may include squats, lunges, push-ups, jumping rope, kettlebell swings, and plank variations.

Plyometrics

Plyometric exercises, also known as "jump training," involve explosive movements that require maximum effort in a short amount of time. These exercises not only improve power, speed, and agility but also torch calories due to their high-intensity nature. Plyometric exercises include jump squats, box jumps, burpees, jump lunges, and plyo push-ups, all of which engage multiple muscle groups and elevate heart rate for maximum calorie burn.

Running and cardio

Running, cycling, swimming, and other cardiovascular activities are excellent calorie-burning exercises that also provide numerous health benefits. Incorporating intervals of high-intensity effort, such as sprint intervals during running or cycling, can further enhance calorie burn and boost metabolism. Additionally, engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking or stair climbing adds variety to your workout routine while torching calories in a fun and challenging way.

Strength training with compound exercises

Strength training exercises that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously, known as compound exercises, are highly effective for calorie burn and muscle development. Exercises such as squats, deadlifts, lunges, bench presses, and rows require significant energy expenditure and stimulate muscle growth, leading to increased calorie burn both during and after the workout as the body repairs and builds muscle tissue.