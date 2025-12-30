Want To Rock A Backless Dress Like Disha Patani And Mouni Roy? 5 Exercises That Will Add Definition To Your Back

Back is one of the biggest muscles in the human body. By working out your back muscles, you can not only avert back pain as you age but also improve your posture, overall strength and achieve a bigger frame. In women, a toned back looks attractive and those who have a defined back can rock a backless dress. Some new pictures show Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy in backless outfits. However, what stands out is the definition they have in their back muscles. The outfits not only look sexier in a toned back, but is also a sign of a strong upper body.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy show off their defined and muscular back in backless dresses | Image: X

5 exercises to achieve a toned back

Seated Cable Row

Cable rowing is a must for your back workout plan. This exercise increases upper body strength and ensures your upper back is engaged during the pull movement. It also effectively works out rear delts, thus giving the upper back region a toned and muscular look.

Advertisement

Also read: Tips To Beat Winter Blues And Stay Committed To Your Fitness Routine

Lat Pulldowns

Lats are the wing muscles you see on someone with a defined back. They’re the largest muscles in your back and adds width to your overall look.

Advertisement

Hyper Extensions

Hyper extensions help in building spinal strength and strengthens the lower back. It also improves core stability, posture and overall athletic performance while reducing lower back pain and injury risk by strengthening the posterior chain. For a healthy lower back as you age, hyper extensions are a must.

Hyper extensions are ideal for lower back and a strong spine | Image: Freepik

Deadlift

Deadlift is a compound exercise that effectively targets the lower back, mid back, hamstrings, glutes and increases over strength and stability. While many call this a "high risk and low reward" exercise, its benefits include boosting bone density and enhancing strength required to move/lift daily objects.

Dumbbell/Barbell Row