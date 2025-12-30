Updated 30 December 2025 at 20:53 IST
Want To Rock A Backless Dress Like Disha Patani And Mouni Roy? 5 Exercises That Will Add Definition To Your Back
By working out your back muscles, you can not only avert back pain as you age but also improve your posture, overall strength and achieve a bigger frame.
Back is one of the biggest muscles in the human body. By working out your back muscles, you can not only avert back pain as you age but also improve your posture, overall strength and achieve a bigger frame. In women, a toned back looks attractive and those who have a defined back can rock a backless dress. Some new pictures show Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy in backless outfits. However, what stands out is the definition they have in their back muscles. The outfits not only look sexier in a toned back, but is also a sign of a strong upper body.
5 exercises to achieve a toned back
Seated Cable Row
Cable rowing is a must for your back workout plan. This exercise increases upper body strength and ensures your upper back is engaged during the pull movement. It also effectively works out rear delts, thus giving the upper back region a toned and muscular look.
Lat Pulldowns
Lats are the wing muscles you see on someone with a defined back. They’re the largest muscles in your back and adds width to your overall look.
Hyper Extensions
Hyper extensions help in building spinal strength and strengthens the lower back. It also improves core stability, posture and overall athletic performance while reducing lower back pain and injury risk by strengthening the posterior chain. For a healthy lower back as you age, hyper extensions are a must.
Deadlift
Deadlift is a compound exercise that effectively targets the lower back, mid back, hamstrings, glutes and increases over strength and stability. While many call this a "high risk and low reward" exercise, its benefits include boosting bone density and enhancing strength required to move/lift daily objects.
Dumbbell/Barbell Row
Rowing targets the muscles in mid back and lats and add definition to your back muscles. They are also essential for building strength, endurance and cardiovascular health.
