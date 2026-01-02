Want To Rock Your 40s? Take Diet And Fitness Tips From Prabhas | Image: X

Prabhas is currently busy with promotions of his upcoming movie, The Raja Saab. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who stars opposite Prabhas, shared insights into the actor’s disciplined lifestyle on film sets and the fitness routine that helps him stay healthy at 40.

Speaking to 123 Telugu about his eating habits, Nidhhi revealed that Prabhas follows a strict and balanced diet during shoots. She said, “Prabhas mainly eats nutritious food such as fruits and avoids anything unhealthy.”

file photo from x

She also added that he takes his fitness very seriously and achieved significant weight loss for The Raja Saab through strong dedication and self-discipline.

file photo from x

Taking inspiration from the actor, people in their 40s can build strong, lasting fitness habits. A balanced routine works best at this stage of life. Focus on strength training, cardio such as brisk walking or swimming, flexibility through yoga or stretching, and balance exercises. This approach helps prevent injuries and supports long-term consistency. Eat lean protein, fibre-rich foods, healthy fats, and drink enough water. Aim for seven to nine hours of good-quality sleep, cut down on processed foods, listen to your body, and choose activities you genuinely enjoy to stay motivated.

Exercise Habits

Strength Training:

Include weight training two to three times a week to slow muscle loss and strengthen major muscle groups.

Cardio:

Complete around 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, to improve heart health and stamina. Add Zone 2 cardio at a steady, low intensity to support longevity.

Flexibility & Balance:

Practise stretching, yoga, or simple balance moves like standing on one leg to improve mobility, posture, and stability, and to reduce the risk of falls.

Start Slow:

Increase intensity gradually, especially if you are returning to exercise. Walking offers a safe and effective starting point.