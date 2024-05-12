Advertisement

While trends commenced on the internet, barely have much of a shelf life, till the next big thing comes rolling around, this flaw can be overlooked when it comes to the facet of fitness. Fitness trends greatest plus point, is that it inadvertently pushes people to sit up and take notice of their personal fitness levels - even if it is just in lieu of trying out a trend. What then is the latest fad, shrimp squats, all about?

What are shrimp squats?



Right from the get go, shrimp squats sound gimmicky. However, acing the move - with emphasis on correct form - can be an affirmative bench mark for one's fitness prowess. As the name suggests, shrimp squats will momentarily having you looking like a shrimp, tail and all - that is of course, if you get the form right.

Here’s tomorrow’s Friday Challenge aka (The Shrimp) courtesy of Coach Maxwell @anmusiel and the final exercise on the video (Partner Singke Leg Squat) courtesy of Coach Watson @sciencekim .🐊 pic.twitter.com/J0wKVbQS3r — Coach Venable (@CoachVenable1)

Similar to a one-legged squat in terms of the balancing leg, shrimp squats differentiate themselves on the basis of an interesting twist. One is to hold on foot to their back with their corresponding hand, as they squat down on the other leg. While this may sound straightforward, a practical attempt, may prove otherwise. It is advised that one must try this move, in the presence of a professional trainer.

How is the internet reacting?



No trend faces disappointment - at least in terms of the initial traction it receives when it makes its presence felt in the vast confines of the internet. The shrimp squat challenge then, is no different. Social media platforms currently stand flooded with clips, videos and pictures of netizens trying the move out at their gym - some acing it, some hopelessly failing.

An X user, speaking about their experience trying the move, commented, "Very difficult movement. I can just barely do it on the right leg and failed on the left. Takes a lot of strength and mobility to do." Another added, "Those shrimp squats are legit. I always had a hard time with balance for them." A third user currently pointed out how the hack per se, to acing the move, is to work on one's flexibility - the comment read, "Just tried it, almost broke my noes...that is actually incredibly levels of flexibility!"