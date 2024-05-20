Advertisement

Body shapes and sizes vary widely, and those with a higher proportion of muscle to fat might possess a mesomorph body type. Individuals with this body type typically find it easy to gain and lose weight, maintain muscle mass, and bulk up.

Why body type matters?

Understanding your body type can be a valuable tool in achieving your fitness and diet goals. Knowing whether you're a mesomorph, ectomorph, or endomorph can help tailor your approach to nutrition and exercise for optimal results.

What are the various body types?



Image credit: Unsplash

In the 1940s, psychologist William Sheldon introduced the concept of somatotypes, categorizing bodies into three types: ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph. While Sheldon believed body types influenced personality, this discussion focuses solely on the physical attributes. Body type is determined by skeletal structure and body composition.

Mesomorph Body Type

Mesomorphs typically have a medium frame, develop muscles easily, and possess a higher muscle-to-fat ratio. These individuals are often strong, solid, and neither overweight nor underweight. Their body shape is usually rectangular, and they maintain an upright posture. Key characteristics include:

Square-shaped head

Muscular chest and shoulders

Large heart

Muscular arms and legs

Even weight distribution

Mesomorphs generally have a versatile metabolism, allowing them to eat a variety of foods without significant weight gain. However, they can also gain weight easily if they are not careful.

Other Body Types

Ectomorph: Ectomorphs have a small frame, low body fat, and difficulty gaining weight and muscle. They are typically long and lean.

Endomorph: Endomorphs have higher body fat and less muscle, often appearing round and soft. They gain weight more easily and may struggle to lose it.

Combination body types

Many people have characteristics of more than one body type. Ecto-endomorphs, for example, are pear-shaped with a slimmer upper body and more fat in the lower body. Endo-ectomorphs are apple-shaped, storing more fat in the upper body.

Diet tips for mesomorphs

While you can't change your body type, you can optimize your diet to support your natural tendencies. Mesomorphs, with their higher muscle mass, often benefit from a higher-protein diet with balanced carbohydrates and fats. Here’s a suggested approach:

Protein: Focus on lean proteins like eggs, white meats, fish, beans, lentils, and high-protein dairy such as Greek yogurt.

Fruits and Vegetables: Fill one-third of your plate with a variety of whole fruits and vegetables. These provide essential fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients for overall health.

Whole Grains and Healthy Fats: Incorporate whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oatmeal, and healthy fats from sources such as coconut oil, olive oil, avocados, and nuts.



By understanding and working with your body type, you can make informed decisions about your diet and fitness regimen, helping you achieve and maintain your health goals.

