Normatec compression therapy, a new form of recovery method, is increasingly favoured by athletes for its ability to enhance performance, accelerate recovery, and alleviate muscle soreness. This advanced therapy employs a device that uses dynamic compression to massage limbs, improving circulation and reducing inflammation. Let's explore what Normatec compression therapy is, how it functions, and why it has become an essential part of athletes' training routines.

What is normatec compression therapy?

Normatec compression therapy involves a specialised device that delivers air pressure to massage the limbs. The system includes sleeves for legs, arms, or hips, connected to a control unit that adjusts the pressure. The therapy features a cycle of pulsing, squeezing, and releasing actions that replicate natural muscle contractions. Initially designed for treating circulatory conditions and aiding post-surgical recovery, Normatec has now become a staple in the sports world due to its recovery benefits.

Image credit : Unsplash

Image credit : Unsplash

How does Normatec Compression Therapy work?

The Normatec system employs patented Pulse technology, which uses compressed air to sequentially inflate and deflate the sleeves. Here’s a detailed look at the process:

Pulsing: Unlike static compression (constant pressure), Normatec uses dynamic compression (pulsing), which more effectively mobilizes fluids out of the limbs.

Distal release: The system sequentially applies pressure from the distal (farther from the heart) to the proximal (closer to the heart) parts of the limb. This technique directs fluids towards the body's core, enhancing circulation.

Gradient hold: Each zone of the limb maintains pressure until the next zone reaches the same pressure, preventing fluid backflow and promoting efficient lymphatic drainage.

Benefits of Normatec Compression Therapy

Athletes appreciate Normatec compression therapy for its rapid recovery benefits. The pulsing action helps clear metabolic waste, such as lactic acid, from muscles, reducing soreness and stiffness after intense activities. Enhanced blood flow delivers essential nutrients and oxygen to muscles and tissues, aiding the healing of micro-tears and shortening recovery time.

By incorporating Normatec compression therapy into their routines, athletes can maintain peak performance and recover faster from strenuous workouts and competitions.