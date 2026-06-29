What Is Rucking? The Military Exercise That Became A Fitness Trend

Walking is one of the most popular forms of physical activity, mostly because of its simplicity. It has numerous health benefits, such as cardiovascular fitness, endurance, and heart health. Fitness enthusiasts are now embracing a variation known as rucking. Rucking was originally used in the military. This exercise involves walking while carrying a weighted backpack. The workout has gained popularity as an easy way to build strength and endurance without specialised gym equipment.

What is rucking?

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Rucking is a form of exercise that involves walking or hiking while carrying a backpack filled with extra weight. The added weight increases the intensity of walks. This makes the muscle and cardiovascular system work harder. The weight depends on a person's fitness level. Beginners are generally advised to start with a lighter load and gradually increase the weight over time.

How to start a rucking workout?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rucking usually consists of three steps. This form of exercise works the body in new and different ways:

Step 1: Start with a Light Load

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Beginners should start with a backpack carrying a lightweight item. The weight should typically be around 5–10% of their body weight. This allows the body to adjust to the added resistance while reducing the risk of injury.

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Step 2: Walk at a Comfortable Pace

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Put on the backpack, maintain an upright posture, and walk at a steady, comfortable pace. Focus on proper form and wear supportive footwear throughout the workout.

Step 3: Gradually Increase the Challenge

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As your strength and endurance improve, slowly increase the weight and duration of your rucking sessions. Avoid making sudden increases to help prevent strain or overuse injuries.

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Also Read: Exercises To Improve Joint Health And Mobility

Potential benefits of rucking

Rucking may offer several health and fitness benefits, including:

Helps build lower-body and core strength

Rucking offers several benefits, but it is beneficial for building lower body and improving core strength. Rucking improves leg muscle strength and the ability to move around. It helps, especially for the elderly, to be a bit more productive.

May burn more calories than regular walking

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rucking burns up to three times more calories than walking without a weighted pack, putting it on par with jogging.

Improves mental health

Since rucking is often done in large empty spaces or walking trails, it can significantly improve and boost mental health. Spending time in nature lowers stress levels and risk for mood disorders like depression.

Improves cardiovascular fitness and endurance

By carrying a weighted backpack, the heart works harder to pump blood and oxygen. This helps strengthen the cardiovascular system.

Provides a low-impact workout that is gentler on the joints