Exercises To Improve Joint Health And Mobility

Joint pain has become a common issue not just among the old, but with younger people too. Prolonged sitting, poor posture while sitting or sleeping, weight gain, ageing or the after-effects of past injuries, all these factors place extra pressure on the joints.

This often manifests as pain in the knees, shoulders, lower back, ankles and neck. Effective home exercises can not only alleviate pain but also improve joint strength, flexibility and blood circulation.

Also read: 7 Signs You May Not Be Recovering Properly After Workouts

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Joints in the knees, shoulders, lower back, ankles and neck are prone to pain | Image: Freepik

Knee Extension

This exercise is highly beneficial for those suffering from knee pain. It strengthens the weak muscles surrounding the knees, making movement and walking easier.

How to do it?

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Sit upright on a chair. Slowly straighten one leg out in front of you. Hold the position for 3–5 seconds, then lower the leg back down. Perform 10–12 repetitions for each leg.

Ankle Rotation

This is one of the easiest exercises to relieve ankle pain or swelling. Daily practice improves ankle mobility, boosts blood flow and reduces swelling.

How to do it?

Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out straight. Slowly rotate your ankle clockwise 10 times. Then, rotate it 10 times in the counter-clockwise direction.

Joint pain occurs as you age | Image: Freepik

Shoulder Roll

Prolonged use of laptops and mobile phones is a major cause of shoulder and neck pain. Shoulder rolls help significantly reduce this tension. They alleviate shoulder tightness, provide relief from neck pain and improve posture.

How to do it?

Stand or sit upright to perform this exercise. Now, slowly rotate your shoulders forward 10 times. Then, roll them backward 10 times.

Cat-Cow Stretch

This yoga pose, which improves spinal flexibility, is highly beneficial for those suffering from back pain. It helps relieve lower back stiffness, strengthens the spine and reduces muscle tightness.

How to do it?

Start in a tabletop position. Inhale while arching your back downwards. Then, exhale while rounding your back upwards. Repeat this 10–12 times.

Quadriceps Stretch

This stretch is essential for the thigh muscles that support the knees. Performing this exercise daily strengthens the thigh muscles, reduces pressure on the knees and alleviates pain.

How to do it?