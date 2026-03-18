What Is The 1:5:1 Rule To Reduce Weight Without Hitting The Gym?

A balanced diet with proper workout plan can help you stay fit in the long term | Image: Republic

In today's hectic lifestyle, obesity has become one of the most common and significant health issues. Even teens and youth are facing obesity issues which has put a question mark over their health and safety as they age. Everyone aspires to look fit and attractive, but many say that they don't have the time to go to the gym or do any sort of physical activity. Starving oneself in the name of "dieting" is not something everyone can manage. Here's the 1:5:1 rule that makes shedding those extra kilos easier.

A balanced diet with proper workout plan can help you stay fit in the long term | Image: Freepik

What is the 1:5:1 rule?

This rule is not a crash diet that requires you to survive solely on water. Instead, it is a balanced lifestyle formula.

1 (One Hour): Engage in at least one hour of physical activity throughout the day.

5 (Five Times): Consume five small, healthy meals spread throughout the day.

1 (One Litre): Drink at least one litre of water for every 20 kilograms of body weight.

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To follow this rule, you must maintain the correct balance of fiber, protein and carbohydrates in your diet. It is worth noting that adhering to the 1:5:1 rule is key to making the right choices regarding carbohydrates, which contributes to weight gain. Specifically, for every 1 gram of sugar you consume, you should aim to consume 5 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein. This intake of 5 grams of fiber helps slow down digestion, improves gut health and keeps your stomach feeling full for a longer period.

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Processed foods are loaded with carbs and fat which is not good for your health | Image: Freepik

Reduce eating processed foods

Minimise or eliminate items like white bread and other processed foods from your diet, as these can contribute to weight gain.

What to eat for weight loss?

Fiber-rich foods

A healthy diet is crucial for reducing weight. To achieve this, you must incorporate fiber-rich foods into your diet. You can include items such as oats, brown rice, barley, lentils, kidney beans and vegetables in your diet and consume them on a regular basis.

Protein

Protein also plays a highly significant role in weight loss. You can incorporate eggs, chicken breast, fish, cottage cheese (paneer), Greek yogurt, lentils, soybeans, tofu, nuts and seeds into your diet. Protein builds muscle mass and also reduces frequent hunger pangs.

Carbohydrates