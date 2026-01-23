What To Do After A Dog Bites You? Know First Aid Tips

Aggressive stray dogs are a big menace. However, many don't realise that a street dog who is aggressive may be behaving a certain way due to underlying medical conditions. Nevertheless, if bitten by a stray who is not vaccinated, the victim can get rabies. With a domesticated pet too, there is a chance that the dog can attack you without any apparent prior warning. In such cases, one must know what do to. Here's a checklist.

Is dog bite fatal?

If there is a considerable delay in seeking medical assistance after a dog bite then the victim can acquire rabies or can experience fatal neurological symptoms like hydrophobia. Since rabies is transmitted through the saliva of the infected dog, it becomes imperative to stop the spread of infection. A dog bite or a scratch, both need medical assistance as fast as possible. Rabies, if acquired, can prove to be fatal and cause death.

Dogs can be aggressive due to underlying medical conditions

What to do after a dog bite?

If a dog bites you, follow these steps:

Wash the wound. Use mild soap, and run warm tap water over it for five to 10 minutes.

Slow the bleeding with a clean cloth.

Apply over-the counter antibiotic cream if you have it.

Wrap the wound in a sterile bandage.

Keep the wound bandaged and see your doctor.

Change the bandage several times a day once your doctor has examined the wound.

Watch for signs of infection, including redness, swelling increased pain and fever.

Urgent medical assistance is required after a dog bites you

Why see a doctor after a dog bites you?