Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:49 IST

What To Keep In Mind As You Aim For A Fit Body During Summers?

As you work towards your summer fitness goals, keep in mind to stay hydrated and wear suitable attire to the gym. Little changes in lifestyle can go a long way.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer workout
Summer workout | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the summer season progresses, the rising temperatures shouldn't deter you from maintaining your fitness routine. Outdoor activities are still possible with the right precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, dehydration, and nausea. It's essential to understand that during vigorous exercise, the body doesn't just lose water but also vital electrolytes and salts through sweat, which are crucial for regulating bodily fluids. To ensure a safe and effective workout during the warmer months, here are several tips to keep in mind:

Optimal workout time

Steer clear of exercising outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm, the day's peak heat hours. The most suitable times for summer workouts are early mornings or after sunset, offering cooler conditions. Always check the weather forecast for high ozone levels or air pollution, which are indicators that it's safer to exercise indoors.

Appropriate attire

Choose light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing to help reflect the sun's heat and allow for better air circulation, keeping you cooler during your workout. Cotton is highly recommended for its ability to efficiently absorb sweat.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Sun protection is a must

Regardless of the season, applying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher is crucial for outdoor exercises to prevent sunburn, which can elevate the risk of skin cancer and premature ageing. Wearing protective clothing can also minimise sun exposure.

Pay heed to your body's signals

Be vigilant for any signs of distress, such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, or muscle cramps, and cease your workout immediately if these symptoms arise. It's vital to listen to your body and take necessary breaks, hydrating with water or consuming a nutritious snack if needed.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Hydration is key

Begin your workout well-hydrated by drinking at least two glasses of water beforehand, and carry a water bottle to continue hydrating throughout your session. After exercising, further replenish your body with water and opt for fruits and vegetables to restore electrolytes, rather than calorie-heavy sports drinks.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:49 IST

