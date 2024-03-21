×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Eco-friendly Fabrics That Should Be A Part Of Your Sustainable Summer Wardrobe

If you want to build a summer wardrobe that's both stylish and sustainable, choosing fabrics with minimal environmental impact can be the ultimate fashion hack.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Eco-friendly Fabrics For Summer
Eco-friendly Fabrics For Summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Summer is the time to have fun and dress in your best outfits. However, with sustainability becoming important for environmental conservation, it is essential that our fashion too evolves in an eco-friendly manner. If you want to build a summer wardrobe that's both stylish and sustainable, choosing fabrics with minimal environmental impact can be your ultimate fashion hack. Following are some eco-friendly fabrics that should be a part of your summer wardrobe.

Organic cotton

Organic cotton is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilisers, or genetically modified seeds, making it a more sustainable choice compared to conventional cotton. It is softer, more breathable, and gentler on the skin, making it perfect for summer clothing such as t-shirts, dresses, and lightweight tops.

Representative image of cotton shirt | Image: Unsplash

Linen

Linen is a natural fibre made from the flax plant, known for its durability, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties. It requires minimal water and pesticides to grow, making it one of the most eco-friendly fabrics available. Linen garments are perfect for summer wear, as they keep you cool and comfortable even in hot and humid weather.

Tencel (Lyocell)

Tencel, also known as Lyocell, is a sustainable fibre made from wood pulp, typically sourced from eucalyptus trees. The production process is more environmentally friendly compared to other fibres, as it uses less water and energy, and produces minimal waste. Tencel fabrics are soft, lightweight, and highly breathable, making them ideal for summer dresses, shirts, and skirts.

Hemp

Hemp is a versatile and eco-friendly fibre derived from the hemp plant, known for its strength, durability, and sustainability. Hemp cultivation requires minimal water, pesticides, and fertilisers, making it a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional crops. Hemp fabrics are naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, making them perfect for summer clothing such as shorts, pants, and lightweight jackets.

Representative image of hemp shorts | Image: Unsplash

Bamboo

Bamboo fabric is made from the pulp of bamboo plants, which are fast-growing and require minimal water and pesticides to cultivate. Bamboo fabric is soft, silky, and highly breathable, with natural antibacterial properties that keep you feeling fresh and comfortable in hot weather. Bamboo garments are perfect for summer loungewear, activewear, and undergarments.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hyderabad

Hyderabad School receiv

a few seconds ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex open higher

a minute ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

3 minutes ago
omr sheet

JSSC JMSCCE answer key

5 minutes ago
Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

6 minutes ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

7 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

8 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

8 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

8 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

10 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

11 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

11 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

11 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

12 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

13 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

13 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo