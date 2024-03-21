Advertisement

Summer is the time to have fun and dress in your best outfits. However, with sustainability becoming important for environmental conservation, it is essential that our fashion too evolves in an eco-friendly manner. If you want to build a summer wardrobe that's both stylish and sustainable, choosing fabrics with minimal environmental impact can be your ultimate fashion hack. Following are some eco-friendly fabrics that should be a part of your summer wardrobe.

Organic cotton

Organic cotton is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilisers, or genetically modified seeds, making it a more sustainable choice compared to conventional cotton. It is softer, more breathable, and gentler on the skin, making it perfect for summer clothing such as t-shirts, dresses, and lightweight tops.

Representative image of cotton shirt | Image: Unsplash

Linen

Linen is a natural fibre made from the flax plant, known for its durability, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties. It requires minimal water and pesticides to grow, making it one of the most eco-friendly fabrics available. Linen garments are perfect for summer wear, as they keep you cool and comfortable even in hot and humid weather.

Tencel (Lyocell)

Tencel, also known as Lyocell, is a sustainable fibre made from wood pulp, typically sourced from eucalyptus trees. The production process is more environmentally friendly compared to other fibres, as it uses less water and energy, and produces minimal waste. Tencel fabrics are soft, lightweight, and highly breathable, making them ideal for summer dresses, shirts, and skirts.

Hemp

Hemp is a versatile and eco-friendly fibre derived from the hemp plant, known for its strength, durability, and sustainability. Hemp cultivation requires minimal water, pesticides, and fertilisers, making it a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional crops. Hemp fabrics are naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, making them perfect for summer clothing such as shorts, pants, and lightweight jackets.

Representative image of hemp shorts | Image: Unsplash

Bamboo

Bamboo fabric is made from the pulp of bamboo plants, which are fast-growing and require minimal water and pesticides to cultivate. Bamboo fabric is soft, silky, and highly breathable, with natural antibacterial properties that keep you feeling fresh and comfortable in hot weather. Bamboo garments are perfect for summer loungewear, activewear, and undergarments.