Why Eating Before And After A Workout Is Important, Know What Happens When You Skip
Pre and post-workout meals play an important role in energy, recovery, and overall workout performance. Experts recommend balanced nutrition around exercise routines to support fitness goals effectively.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Exercise alone is not enough to maintain fitness goals. Proper nutrition before and after workouts plays an equally important role. According to the Cleveland Clinic, eating before exercising gives the body the energy it needs to power through each workout. Eating afterwards helps the body, especially the muscles, to recover.
Why do pre-workout meals matter?
Think of the body like a car; without fuel, it can be hard to get it moving or make any progress during exercise. Pre-workout meals help provide energy for exercise. It enhances performance and prevents fatigue during workouts. Eating a well-balanced meal three to four hours before your workout is advisable.
What to eat before exercise?
Apple
Apple is a great option for a pre-workout meal since it's lighter compared to other fruits. According to a study, apples have a high fructose-to-glucose ratio and contain more fibre. This helps in preventing the insulin spike and crash that can happen with other high-sugar snacks.
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Greek yoghurt
Greek yoghurt is an excellent pre-workout snack because it's high in protein and gives muscles the fuel they need for peak performance. Also, they are easily digestible carbs that keep the body energised throughout the workout.
Oats
Oats are convenient and healthy since they're considered slow-digesting carbs. It helps prevent low-energy crashes and supports muscle function.
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Why do post-workout meals matter?
After intense workouts, the body depletes its fuel, making post-workout meals essential for restoring energy levels. They help support muscle recovery and restore glycogen levels.
What to eat after exercise?
It is often advisable to eat protein-rich foods and healthy carbohydrates after an intense workout.
Chicken
Chicken is an excellent post-workout food. It provides the body with high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle repair, growth, and recovery.
Whole-grain bread
The body burns a lot of carbohydrates after a workout. The muscles can store carbohydrates and protein as energy and help in recovery. Eating healthier sources of carbohydrates, such as whole-grain bread, will help replenish the loss of carbohydrates in the body.
Avocados
Consume foods high in unsaturated fats like avocados because the body stores these healthy fats, which increases the availability of energy during exercise.
Skipping workout nutrition
As stated above, having meals before and after a workout acts as a fuel for the body, helping it perform during intense exercise. These meals are important; skipping them can lead to low energy levels and hinder recovery. When the body lacks proper nutrition, it can result in decreased strength and an inability to train at high intensities. Additionally, without adequate recovery and nutrition after a workout, muscle fatigue can set in, ultimately reducing performance. Therefore, these meals are crucial for our body’s recovery and nourishment.