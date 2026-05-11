Why Eating Before And After A Workout Is Important, Know What Happens When You Skip

Exercise alone is not enough to maintain fitness goals. Proper nutrition before and after workouts plays an equally important role. According to the Cleveland Clinic, eating before exercising gives the body the energy it needs to power through each workout. Eating afterwards helps the body, especially the muscles, to recover.

Why do pre-workout meals matter?

Think of the body like a car; without fuel, it can be hard to get it moving or make any progress during exercise. Pre-workout meals help provide energy for exercise. It enhances performance and prevents fatigue during workouts. Eating a well-balanced meal three to four hours before your workout is advisable.

Also Read: 7 Workout Mistakes That Might Sabotage Fitness Goals

What to eat before exercise?

Apple

Apple as a pre-workout meal | Image: Freepik

Apple is a great option for a pre-workout meal since it's lighter compared to other fruits. According to a study, apples have a high fructose-to-glucose ratio and contain more fibre. This helps in preventing the insulin spike and crash that can happen with other high-sugar snacks.

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Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is high in protein | Image: Freepik

Greek yoghurt is an excellent pre-workout snack because it's high in protein and gives muscles the fuel they need for peak performance. Also, they are easily digestible carbs that keep the body energised throughout the workout.

Oats

Oats are slow-digesting carbs | Image: Freepik

Oats are convenient and healthy since they're considered slow-digesting carbs. It helps prevent low-energy crashes and supports muscle function.

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Why do post-workout meals matter?

After intense workouts, the body depletes its fuel, making post-workout meals essential for restoring energy levels. They help support muscle recovery and restore glycogen levels.

What to eat after exercise?

It is often advisable to eat protein-rich foods and healthy carbohydrates after an intense workout.

Chicken

Chicken is high in protein | Image: Freepik

Chicken is an excellent post-workout food. It provides the body with high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle repair, growth, and recovery.

Whole-grain bread

Whole-grain breads have healthy carbohydrates | Image: Freepik

The body burns a lot of carbohydrates after a workout. The muscles can store carbohydrates and protein as energy and help in recovery. Eating healthier sources of carbohydrates, such as whole-grain bread, will help replenish the loss of carbohydrates in the body.

Avocados

Avocados have unsaturated fats | Image: Freepik

Consume foods high in unsaturated fats like avocados because the body stores these healthy fats, which increases the availability of energy during exercise.

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