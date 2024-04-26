Advertisement

Working a desk job mostly involves long hours of sitting, which can lead to stiffness, discomfort, and decreased mobility over time. Whether you are going to the office or working from home, sitting idle hampers your flexibility. However, including simple movements and stretches into your daily routine can help counter the effects of prolonged sitting, improve circulation, and help you stay fit and agile. Here are some movements to help you stay agile and energised throughout your workday.

Seated leg raises

While seated at your desk, engage your core muscles and lift one leg off the ground, extending it straight in front of you. Hold for a few seconds, then lower the leg back down. Repeat on the other side. Seated leg raises help activate the muscles in your legs and lower body, improving circulation and reducing stiffness.

Workouts for people with desk jobs | Image: Unsplash

Shoulder rolls

Sit up tall in your chair and roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion, then reverse the movement and roll them backward. Shoulder rolls help alleviate tension and tightness in the shoulders and upper back, promoting better posture and reducing the risk of discomfort or pain.

Desk stretches

Stand up from your desk and perform simple stretches to release tension in your muscles. Reach your arms overhead and stretch upward, then bend to one side to stretch the sides of your torso. You can also interlace your fingers behind your back and gently lift your arms to open up your chest and shoulders.

Neck stretches

Gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder, and hold for a few seconds. Repeat on the other side. Next, gently rotate your head from side to side, as if saying "no," to release tension in your neck muscles. Neck stretches help alleviate stiffness and discomfort from prolonged sitting and computer use.

Workouts for people with desk jobs | Image: Unsplash

Micro-breaks

Take regular micro-breaks throughout the day to stand up, stretch, and move around. Set a timer to remind yourself to take a short break every hour, even if it's just for a few minutes. Use this time to walk around, do some light stretching, or perform quick exercises to keep your body moving and energised.