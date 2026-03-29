Yoga To Reduce Belly Fat: Know How To Perform Naukasana And Ardha Naukasana

In today's fast-paced life, poor dietary habits, prolonged sitting at work and lack of physical activity gradually weaken the body. Yoga emerges as a simple yet effective solution that brings balance not only to the body but also to the mind. Specifically, yoga poses such as Naukasana and Ardha Naukasana are highly beneficial for strengthening the body's core region. These poses help reduce belly fat, improve digestion and alleviate mental stress. When practiced regularly, they enhance the body's energy levels, flexibility and balance.

Naukasana

Lie down on your back on a yoga mat. Slowly lift your legs and head simultaneously. Extend your arms straight out in front of you and balance your body in a 'V' shape. Hold the position for a few seconds while breathing normally.

Yoga can also help reduce stress and anxiety | Image: Freepik

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Ardha Naukasana

This follows the same procedure, but the body is held at a slightly lower angle. It serves as an easier alternative for beginners.

Ardha Naukasana targets the abdominal muscles | Image: Freepik

How to reduce belly fat with Naukasana and Ardha Naukasana?

The greatest benefit of these poses is that they directly target the abdominal muscles.

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– The core muscles become activated.

– The fat-burning process becomes accelerated.

– The abdomen gradually begins to tone and flatten.

– With regular practice, a noticeable difference can be felt within just a few weeks.

It strengthens your waist and back

– These poses strengthen the muscles of the waist, back and hip flexors, thus improving overall mobility.

– Weakness caused by prolonged sitting is alleviated.

– Relief from lower back pain is obtained.

– Body posture improves.

Improved digestion and metabolism

When you perform Naukasana and Ardha Naukasana, gentle pressure is created within the abdomen, which effectively massages the digestive organs. Metabolism is boosted and you get relief from issues such as gas and constipation.

Beneficial for mental health

Maintaining balance while performing these asanas requires mindfulness and concentration. The mind becomes calm, stress and anxiety are reduced and focus and mental strength are enhanced.

Important precautions

– Individuals suffering from spinal issues, low blood pressure, migraines, asthma, or heart conditions should avoid these asanas.

– Do not practice during pregnancy or menstruation.

– Always practice yoga on an empty stomach and with proper technique.