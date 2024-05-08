Advertisement

If you have not cracked it already, Yogalates is an intentional blend of the practices of Yoga and Pilates. Though the governing principles of both of course differ, the two practices find a strong united ground in terms of their overall pace and the usage of body weight as the primary tool to achieve overall fitness. Not just this, a laser sharp focus on breath work is yet another common ground for both these practices. The two were properly combined into the relatively niche practice of Yogalates, by personal trainer Jonathan Urla in 1997. This was then further developed by Louise Solomon. But what exactly is it?

What is so special about Yogalates?



While a quick power-packed twenty minute workout, which helps you break good sweat and gets your heart pumping may seem like the dream routine to meet your fitness goals, one should not be so quick to shirk off the goodness that can come off an elongated, slow burn workout spanning between 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

Slowed down moves, with a focus on breath and how each muscle moves, is the key focus of Yogalates. Needless to say, a routine like this forces one to slow down as they redirect their focus to form and feeling the burn in the right places. As per a Sha Magazine report, the primary focus of Yogalates in the middle of the body - particularly the abdominal area, buttocks and lower back. A well followed routine will help you tone the body, improve your posture and develop coordination, also stimulating blood circulation.

Why should you consider giving Yogalates a try?



If you are somebody who believes in getting in and out of your workout clothes in 20 minutes flat, consider giving Yogalates a shot just to switch things up. The change of pace keep things interesting for the body.

Additionally, being involved in each minute of your workout as you focus on your breath, isolating the torso from each limb, will pose itself as a new set of challenges which your body will then be encouraged to move through - something which is always a plus when it comes to meeting one's fitness goals.