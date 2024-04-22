Advertisement

Evening workouts can be a fantastic way to unwind, de-stress, and boost your fitness levels after a long, tiring day. By choosing the right exercises, you can maximise the benefits of your evening workout session and achieve your fitness goals more effectively. Here are some exercises that are perfect for evening workouts and can help you reap maximum benefits.

Yoga and stretching

Begin your evening workout with a gentle yoga session or stretching routine to loosen up tight muscles, improve flexibility, and promote relaxation. Yoga poses such as downward-facing dog, child's pose, and seated forward bend can help release tension and calm the mind, making them ideal for winding down at the end of the day.

Yoga and stretching | Image: Unsplash

Light cardiovascular exercises

Engage in light cardiovascular exercises such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or jumping rope into your evening workout routine to get your heart rate up and boost your metabolism. These exercises not only burn calories but also improve cardiovascular health and increase endurance. Going for a walk or run in the evening, with a soft breeze flowing, also helps you connect with nature.

Strength training

Include strength training exercises using bodyweight, resistance bands, or free weights to build muscle strength and tone your body. Squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks are excellent choices for targeting multiple muscle groups and achieving a full-body workout. Strength training also helps improve bone density, metabolism, and posture.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and brief periods of rest or recovery. Incorporate HIIT exercises such as burpees, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, and high knees into your evening workout to maximise calorie burn, improve cardiovascular fitness, and boost metabolism in a short amount of time.

Pilates

Pilates focuses on core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness through controlled movements and breathwork. Pilates exercises such as leg circles, bridges, and hundreds into your evening workout can help strengthen your core, improve posture, and increase muscle tone without placing excessive strain on the body. It is also a fun exercise to do after a long, busy day.

Pliates | Image: Unsplash

Meditation

Exercising is not just about sweating it out. It also includes connecting with yourself and practising to stay calm and relaxed in the face of adversities.Wrap up your evening workout with mind-body connection exercises such as meditation, deep breathing, or progressive muscle relaxation to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality. These exercises help quiet the mind, release tension, and prepare your body for restful sleep after your workout.