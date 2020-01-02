3 Best Frankie Places In Mumbai That You Must Check Out Right Away

Frankie is one of the best options out of all the street food that Mumbai has to offer. It is delicious and qualifies as a fast food product making it one of the most common street foods out there. Read more to know about this delicious street food of Mumbai.

READ | Lily Tomlin Is Sorry She Agreed To End ‘Grace And Frankie’

Best Frankie from the streets of Mumbai

1. Tibbs Frankie

Tibbs Frankie offers one of the best Frankies in Mumbai. It has multiple franchises throughout the city. Frankies from Tibbs is undoubtedly one of the best that the city has to offer, according to many foodies out there on the internet. The shop that is located in Dadar is the most preferred of all the franchises. One can get both vegetarian and non-vegetarian frankies in Tibbs. The crispness that these bundles of joy offer is unlike any other. Mutton and cheese frankie are among their best. Approximately for two, it will cost around ₹ 200.

READ | Conor Mcgregor Teases Fight Against Frankie Edgar In December

2. BreadKraft

BreadKraft is another type of Frankie that is preferred by the fans of this dish. It has multiple outlets throughout the city. It is in leagues with the top brands that sell this delicacy. Breadkraft offers a variety of frankies, and they are very spicy. It will cost around ₹ 300 + approximately for two people. It is packed with excellent flavour and aromas that will mesmerise your taste buds, according to the food critics.

READ | UFC: Frankie Edgar Accepts Conor McGregor Callout; Dana White Responds

3. I Love Food

I Love Food is a Wadala-based shop that specializes in fast food. The frankies that this place has to offer are very popular. The taste of the frankies here is refreshing and Paneer tikka Frankie is their speciality. The price, according to foodies on the internet, is reasonable. The shop is situated opposite to the Wadala station, making it very convenient for frequent travelers within the city.

READ | UFC: Frankie Edgar Ready To Make Bantamweight Debut Against Cory Sandhagen

