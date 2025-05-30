Republic World
Updated May 30th 2025, 18:57 IST

Weekend Treat: Simple Steps To Make Andhra-Style Kandi Podi For Rice

This weekend, try making Andhra’s Kandi Podi, a beloved dry condiment best enjoyed with hot rice and ghee.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
How to make Kandi Podi?
How to make Kandi Podi? | Image: Pexels

Kandi Podi, popularly known as Paruppu Podi, is a flavourful spice mix made from roasted lentils, chillies, and other aromatic spices.

Deeply rooted in the culinary traditions of Andhra Pradesh, Paruppu Podi is more than just a condiment; it carries cultural significance and showcases the region’s distinctive taste and versatility.

This popular dry powder is best enjoyed mixed with hot rice and a dollop of ghee. For many, it’s not just a quick fix for hunger, it's a nostalgic connection to home and heritage.

As the weekend approaches, tie on your apron and take a flavourful dive into one of Andhra’s most cherished kitchen staples.

Spices. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels

Kandi Podi Recipe

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup Toor Dal
  • ½ cup Chana Dal
  • ¼ cup Urad Dal
  • ¼ cup Moong Dal
  • 1.5 teaspoons Cumin/Jeera Seeds
  • 10-15 Dried Red Chillies
  • 10-15 Garlic Pods
  • Salt as needed

Instructions:

  • In a thick-bottomed kadai/pan, dry roast each of the dals – Toor, Chana, Moong and Urad separately until golden brown.
  • In the same pan, dry roast red chillies and garlic pods (with skin) until they are fragrant.
  • Next, roast jeera for a minute or two.
  • Let all these cool down completely. Blend into a smooth powder with salt as needed.
  • Store in an air-tight container and use a dry spoon. Serve a spoonful of this with hot rice and ghee.

(Recipe: Ramya)

Published May 30th 2025, 18:52 IST