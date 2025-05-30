Weekend Treat: Simple Steps To Make Andhra-Style Kandi Podi For Rice

Kandi Podi, popularly known as Paruppu Podi, is a flavourful spice mix made from roasted lentils, chillies, and other aromatic spices.

Deeply rooted in the culinary traditions of Andhra Pradesh, Paruppu Podi is more than just a condiment; it carries cultural significance and showcases the region’s distinctive taste and versatility.

This popular dry powder is best enjoyed mixed with hot rice and a dollop of ghee. For many, it’s not just a quick fix for hunger, it's a nostalgic connection to home and heritage.

As the weekend approaches, tie on your apron and take a flavourful dive into one of Andhra’s most cherished kitchen staples.

Spices. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels

Kandi Podi Recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup Toor Dal

½ cup Chana Dal

¼ cup Urad Dal

¼ cup Moong Dal

1.5 teaspoons Cumin/Jeera Seeds

10-15 Dried Red Chillies

10-15 Garlic Pods

Salt as needed

Instructions: