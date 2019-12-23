4 Most Essential Methi Dana Health Benefits You Must Be Aware Of

Fenugreek, also known as Methi seeds, is a plant native to Western Asia and the Mediterranean. It is a multipurpose herb which has been used in Western Asia and the Mediterranean for thousands of years. It is used for a variety of reasons like improving health, flavouring food and soothe skin. It is now popular all across the world. It is a kitchen staple in India. There are various benefits of methi seeds like balancing cholesterol, reducing menstrual cramps and soothe an upset stomach. Let’s look at its various benefits:

Methi Dana benefits

Helps maintain blood sugar levels

Fenugreek seeds are commonly used as a supplement to control blood glucose. This helps in preventing or treating diabetes. It also alleviates problems around the metabolism of blood sugar. To control blood sugar levels take it in capsule form, ground up and added to food, or made into a tea. The recommended dosage falls between 2.5 and 15 grams a day, depending on your weight, any other medications you take, and other factors.

Boost libido

One of the fenugreek’s ancient uses is to boost libido. Mediterranean and Western Asian cultures have incorporated the herb into their diets for thousands of years to enhance sexual desire. Studies have shown that fenugreek may increase libido in both men and women. A dose of 500 to 600 mg methi seeds capsules per day is recommended to boost libido. You should also recommend your doctor for the right amount.

Skin inflammation and injury

Studies have also shown that the consumption of methi seeds can help soothe skin inflammation and injuries. It is also combined with other herbs for treating the skin. You can also combine methi seed powder with other skin-soothing herbs, like slippery elm, flaxseed, and lobelia. Combining it and applying directly to the skin can prove beneficial.

Helps in milk production

Fenugreek is widely used as a galactagogue or a milk flow-enhancing agent in new mothers. It is advised to take it after you’ve had a baby and not before. Galactagogue can also have several other effects on your body while you’re pregnant, so consult a medical professional.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.