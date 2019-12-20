Restaurants In Mumbai That Serve Indian Food Infused With Foreign Flavours

Infusing Indian cuisine with foreign flavours is a new trend and is rapidly gaining momentum in India. Understanding the demand of the moment, many restaurants have successfully managed to develop unique fusion dishes, that are popular and flavoursome. Here are a few restaurants in Mumbai which serve the best fusion dishes.

The Fusion Kitchen

Despite its simple furnishings, The Fusion Kitchen is an extremely popular restaurant in Borivali, which serves a wide range of global cuisines. Famous for its North Indian, Italian, Mexican and Chinese dishes, the prompt service by a group energetic staff simply adds on to your wonderful dining experience at The Fusion Kitchen, in Mumbai.

Turban Tales

Turban Tales is an urban ‘Dhabba-themed’ restaurant located on the terrace of Mini Punjab, Powai and it offers a delectable blend of North Indian cuisine. Apart from its lake-side view, Turban Tales offers a quirky interior inspired from the fields of Punjab. Famous for its Amritsari Lollipop, Prawns Koliwada and Bhatti Da Chicken, Turban Tales offers a wide range of non-vegetarian dishes in modern styles, from the traditional cuisine of Punjab.

Culinary tales

Considered as a host to many cafes, Andheri now homes the much-popular restaurant, Culinary Tales. Famous for its unusual middle eastern and continental flavours, Culinary Tales offers both indoor and al-fresco seating and a cosy-homely ambience. Apart from being lauded for its unconventional dishes on the menu, the place is a 'go-to' for people who wish to save money.

