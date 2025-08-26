5 Easy-to-Make Vegan Recipes to Elevate Your Festive Celebrations

Many people choose a vegan diet for ethical, environmental, and health reasons. However, Indian traditional desserts tend to be dairy-heavy. Solution? Vegan dessert recipes.

The availability of innovative and delicious plant-based alternatives means that desserts can be made without dairy, eliminating the need for vegans to miss out on sweet treats.

Here are some simple recipes to make vegan desserts this festive season:

Vegan Coconut Ladoo

Vegan Coconut Ladoo | Source: Pinterest

To make this delicious sweet, all you need is coconut, coconut milk, sugar or jaggery, coconut oil, and cardamom powder. Start by roasting the desiccated coconut in coconut oil, then add coconut milk and sweetener. Once the mixture is thick enough, shape it into small balls and coat with coconut flakes.

Vegan Besan Ladoo

Vegan Besan Ladoo | Source: Pinterest

Roast the besan in the oil until fragrant, then mix in the remaining ingredients. Form them into the round balls while the mixture is still warm and enjoy.

Vegan Barfi



Vegan Barfi | Source: Pinterest

This delicious and elegant dessert is a favourite for all Indian festivals. It takes only minutes to make. Blend cashews into a fine powder. Heat sugar and water to a syrupy consistency, then mix in the cashew powder and cardamom. Spread the mixture onto a greased tray and cut into a diamond shape once it has cooled, and serve.

Vegan Gajar Ka Halwa

Vegan Gajar Ka Halwa | Source: Pinterest

Grate the carrots and cook in a heavy-bottomed pan with plant-based milk (oat milk or almond milk) and cardamom until the liquid reduces. Stir in the sweetener and nuts, then garnish with more nuts before serving.

Vegan Malpua

Vegan Malpua | Source: Pinterest