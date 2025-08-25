Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 Unique Modak Recipes To Try This Festival Season

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals. This year, the festivities will begin on August 27, 2025. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh and has been celebrated for 10 days.

On this auspicious day, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and prepare traditional food to seek the lord's blessings. Modaks and ladoos (Ganesha's favourite) are especially made by the devotees. However, these dishes can be made with a twist that you can also try at this festival:

Sesame Modak

Sesame Modak | Source: Pinterest

To prepare this delicious steamed modak with sesame, all you need is laddoos, which are used as fillers in rice flour dough shells. You can also alter the stuffing with motichoor or chala dal ladoos or monhantahal as well.

Usili Kozhakattai (savoury)

Usili Kozhakattai | Source: Pinterest

This savoury is made with coarsely ground urad dal, Madras red chillies, and asafoetida, with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves stuffed in rice flour casings. It is given an oblong shape and steamed.

Filter-kaapi-inspired modak (savoury)

Filter-kaapi-inspired modak | Source: Pinterest

Prepare a mild decoction in South Indian-style filter or brew coffee in a French press. Cook rice flour in this decoction for the outer shell. This will be cooked with mung dal, curry leaves, and coconut shavings. Now, mold like modak and steam. You will be amazed by the outcome when you taste a subtly infused flavour with every single bite.

Avalakki/poha modak

Avalakki/poha modak | Source: Pinterest

Karnataka steamed modak is the easiest recipe. Soaked poha cooked in the jaggery syrup, finished with desi ghee. Sprinkle it with cardamom powder and crushed cashew nuts into the poha-gur mix, and shape it into marble-sized pieces. It is now fit to be offered as bhog as well.

Rajbhog/Rossogola modak

Rajbhog/Rossogola modak | Source: Pinterest

Follow the recipe of rajbhog or rossogola in the shape of modak, then submerge it into sweetened and saffron-flavoured milk or chasni (sugar syrup). This recipe gives the festival the fervour of Bengali roots.

Baklava modak

Baklava modak | Source: Pinterest

To prepare baklava modak, grind pistachios, walnuts, and almonds until they get a grainy texture. Then add honey with a drizzle of lemon juice to the mixture. Now, stuff small roundels into the mawa shell and shape them like a modak and serve.

Black Sesame Modak

Black Sesame Modak | Source: Pinterest