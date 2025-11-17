5 Everyday Foods To Strengthen Your Immunity In Winter Season: Seeds, Berries, Green Leafy Vegetables

Winter has officially begun, and so has the seasonal flu. With flavourful root vegetables, warm soups, berries and comforting hot chocolate, winter offers plenty of dishes to satisfy the taste buds and even helps in boosting immunity. Here is a list of winter comfort foods that Nani and Dadi recommend for solid protection against colds and flu.

Nuts and seeds

Dry Fruits | Image: X

They offer healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E, which is an important antioxidant. Almonds and sunflower seeds make great choices.

Dark chocolate

Dark Chocolate | Image: X

A little dark chocolate can fit well into a healthy winter diet because cocoa is rich in antioxidants. Choose chocolate with at least 70 per cent cocoa, as it contains less sugar than regular milk chocolate and offers a stronger antioxidant boost.

Berries and fruits

Berries | Image: X

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, and tangerines are natural sources of vitamin C and come into season just before winter. Peel a sweet orange or a tangy grapefruit and enjoy it for breakfast.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens | Image: X

Eating leafy greens in the winter offers several benefits. Spinach, Swiss chard, and kale are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and they also provide vitamin B, fibre, and antioxidants. Parsley is an excellent choice when you want to boost your calcium and iron intake. These nutrients, especially vitamin C, play an important role in strengthening your immune system.

Yoghurt and Fermented Foods

File photo of Yoghurt | Image: X