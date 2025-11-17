Updated 17 November 2025 at 19:16 IST
5 Everyday Foods To Strengthen Your Immunity In Winter Season: Seeds, Berries, Green Leafy Vegetables
Here is a list of winter comfort foods that Nani and Dadi recommend for solid protection against colds and flu.
Winter has officially begun, and so has the seasonal flu. With flavourful root vegetables, warm soups, berries and comforting hot chocolate, winter offers plenty of dishes to satisfy the taste buds and even helps in boosting immunity. Here is a list of winter comfort foods that Nani and Dadi recommend for solid protection against colds and flu.
Nuts and seeds
They offer healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E, which is an important antioxidant. Almonds and sunflower seeds make great choices.
Dark chocolate
A little dark chocolate can fit well into a healthy winter diet because cocoa is rich in antioxidants. Choose chocolate with at least 70 per cent cocoa, as it contains less sugar than regular milk chocolate and offers a stronger antioxidant boost.
Berries and fruits
Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, and tangerines are natural sources of vitamin C and come into season just before winter. Peel a sweet orange or a tangy grapefruit and enjoy it for breakfast.
Leafy greens
Eating leafy greens in the winter offers several benefits. Spinach, Swiss chard, and kale are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and they also provide vitamin B, fibre, and antioxidants. Parsley is an excellent choice when you want to boost your calcium and iron intake. These nutrients, especially vitamin C, play an important role in strengthening your immune system.
Yoghurt and Fermented Foods
Probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables like kimchi and sauerkraut help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which directly supports immunity. A balanced gut microbiome also plays an essential role in regulating immune responses. In India, people often eat curd with meals, and it is also used in dishes like raita.
