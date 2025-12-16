5 Non-Alcoholic Christmas Drinks To Try: Classic Hot Chocolate To Cranberry Fizz Mocktail

For festive, alcohol-free Christmas drinks, choose cosy warm options such as mulled cranberry juice or spiced chai. You can also serve refreshing chilled mocktails like a Clementine Mojito, a Santa Clausmopolitan (cranberry/pomegranate), or a sparkling Pineapple & Ginger Punch. Use seasonal fruits, warming spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, and add sparkling water for a lively fizz. Here are five drink options you can serve.

Cranberry-Ginger Fizz Mocktail

At parties, you sometimes want a fizzy drink with a citrus wheel in hand, without the after-effects of alcohol. This light, refreshing mocktail delivers just that. Mix cranberry juice with ginger ale and sparkling cider for an easy, bubbly drink that feels festive and fresh.

Classic Hot Chocolate

Add cocoa powder, sugar, and ½ cup of milk to a medium saucepan and whisk well. Cook on low heat, whisking until the cocoa fully dissolves. Stir in the chocolate chips, salt, and the remaining 3½ cups of milk. Heat gently, whisking now and then, until the chocolate melts and the milk warms through. Use a milk frother in the pot if you want a richer, creamier texture. Serve hot and finish with whipped cream and candy canes.

Jingle Juice Punch

A great Christmas party drink does not need to feel complicated. This festive Jingle Juice punch tastes delicious and is easy to prepare. Since it is a punch, you can mix it ahead and let guests help themselves. Combine cranberry apple juice mix, ginger ale, orange juice, and sparkling wine in a punch bowl or large pitcher. Garnish with orange slices and cranberries.

Woodchuck Warmer Apple Cider

Enjoy a hot, flavour-packed spiced apple cider that comes together quickly in an Instant Pot or electric pressure cooker. Add apples, lemon, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and ginger to the pot. Pour in enough water to cover the apples, about 4½ cups. Seal and cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Switch off and let the pressure release naturally for 15 minutes, then release any remaining pressure by hand. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer, pressing out all the liquid. Sweeten with maple syrup to taste.

Spiced Chai

Brew black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to create a warm, aromatic drink inspired by Indian flavours.