5 Superfoods To Fight Air Pollution During Diwali Season: Amla To Flax Seeds

Diwali and the wedding season are almost here. Along with the winter fog, smoke from crackers, and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, the smog season is also approaching.

Since staying indoors is not a permanent solution, it is important to take precautions and eat a healthy diet that protects the lungs from harmful chemicals and pollutants. Here are five superfoods you should add to your meals to strengthen your lungs and improve your immunity.

Amla

Amla is packed with Vitamin C and easily available, making it a great addition to your diet. This sour Indian gooseberry is rich in antioxidants and strengthens the body’s defence against harmful pollutants, boosting immunity. It also helps remove toxins and reduces inflammation. You can eat it raw, enjoy it pickled, or add it to juice. For maximum benefit, have it on an empty stomach every morning.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help strengthen the lungs and protect against allergies caused by pollution. These fatty acids are highly effective in reducing the impact of smog and toxins. You can easily enjoy them by roasting and eating a handful anytime, or by adding them to your smoothies and salads.

Broccoli

Broccoli, a nutrient-rich cruciferous vegetable packed with Vitamins A, C, and K, offers many health benefits. Its antioxidants strengthen immunity and lower inflammation, while its high fibre content supports intestinal health. It is also believed to contain anti-cancer properties, making it a valuable part of a healthy diet.

Spinach

Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, spinach truly qualifies as a superfood. It also provides magnesium and folate, which keep the cardiovascular system strong and support lung health. Moreover, it helps protect the respiratory and circulatory systems from the harmful effects of pollution.