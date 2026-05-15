7 Non-Milk Breakfast Recipes As Prices Rise
With milk prices increasing in several parts of the country, people are now looking for breakfast dishes that do not rely heavily on dairy products like milk.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Milk has remained a staple in many Indian households because of its nutritional value and everyday use in tea, coffee, cereals and breakfast meals. However, recent increases in milk prices have affected household budgets, especially among middle-class families managing daily expenses. As a result, many people are now exploring breakfast options that are filling, affordable and less dependent on milk. Fortunately, several Indian breakfast dishes can be prepared without milk while still remaining nutritious and satisfying.
Poha
Poha remains one of the most affordable indian breakfast. It is prepared with flattened rice, peanuts, vegetables and curry leaves. It is light yet filling.
Idlis
Idlis are again one of the most affordable breakfast options that do not require milk in their preparation. Traditional idlis are prepared with rice and lentil batter, which can be paired with coconut chutney for a simple dairy-free breakfast.
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Besan cheela
Besan cheela is not only delicious but also packed with protein and fibre, making it an ideal choice. It is made using gram flour, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Cheela is a protein-rich dish and does not require milk or dairy ingredients.
Oats
Traditionally, oats are prepared with milk, but they could be made with water. Prepared oats topped with fruits, seeds, or nuts make for a filling and healthy breakfast.
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Upma
Upma is a classic indian breakfast dish. It is made with roasted semolina and cooked in boiling water. It is then infused with lots of flavour by adding fresh vegetables, nuts, and a hint of spice.
Methi thepla
Thepla is a traditional whole-wheat softbread which is full of fresh fenugreek leaves, turmeric, red chilli powder, carom seeds, and sesame seeds. The dough of thepla doesn't require milk in its preparation.
Vegetable sandwiches
Vegetable sandwiches are a delicious and wholesome dish. It is packed with loads of cilantro chutney and thinly sliced veggies layered between slices of soft bread. It's loaded with the goodness of fresh veggies and will keep the stomach full for a long time.