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7 Non-Milk Breakfast Recipes As Prices Rise

With milk prices increasing in several parts of the country, people are now looking for breakfast dishes that do not rely heavily on dairy products like milk.

Vaibhavi Sharma
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No Milk Breakfast
No Milk Breakfast | Image: Freepik

Milk has remained a staple in many Indian households because of its nutritional value and everyday use in tea, coffee, cereals and breakfast meals. However, recent increases in milk prices have affected household budgets, especially among middle-class families managing daily expenses. As a result, many people are now exploring breakfast options that are filling, affordable and less dependent on milk. Fortunately, several Indian breakfast dishes can be prepared without milk while still remaining nutritious and satisfying.

Poha

Aloo kanda poha or tarri pohe with spicy chana masala or curry | Premium Photo
Poha is light yet filling | Image: Freepik

Poha remains one of the most affordable indian breakfast. It is prepared with flattened rice, peanuts, vegetables and curry leaves. It is light yet filling.

Idlis

Page 6 | Idly sambhar Images - Free Download on Freepik
Idlis are a simple dairy-free breakfast | Image: Freepik

Idlis are again one of the most affordable breakfast options that do not require milk in their preparation. Traditional idlis are prepared with rice and lentil batter, which can be paired with coconut chutney for a simple dairy-free breakfast.

Also Read: Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Pasta So That It Tastes Restaurant-Like

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Besan cheela

Chilla or besan cheela is a simple pancake made with chickpea flour and some basic ingredients served with green chutney and tomato sauce, also known as veg-omelette | Premium Photo
Besan cheela is packed with protein | Image: Freepik

Besan cheela is not only delicious but also packed with protein and fibre, making it an ideal choice. It is made using gram flour, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Cheela is a protein-rich dish and does not require milk or dairy ingredients.

Oats

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Oats mixed with water make a filling and healthy breakfast | Image: Freepik

Traditionally, oats are prepared with milk, but they could be made with water. Prepared oats topped with fruits, seeds, or nuts make for a filling and healthy breakfast.

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Upma

Upma made of samolina or rava upma, most famous south indian breakfast item which is arranged in a plate lined with fresh banana leaf placed on white textured background.. | Premium Photo
Upma is filling and light | Image: Freepik

Upma is a classic indian breakfast dish. It is made with roasted semolina and cooked in boiling water. It is then infused with lots of flavour by adding fresh vegetables, nuts, and a hint of spice.

Methi thepla

Methi thepla on white background | Premium AI-generated image
Theplas are a traditional softbread | Image: Freepik

Thepla is a traditional whole-wheat softbread which is full of fresh fenugreek leaves, turmeric, red chilli powder, carom seeds, and sesame seeds. The dough of thepla doesn't require milk in its preparation.

Also Read: Healthy Dishes To Make Using 'Vegetable Of The Year' Cabbage

Vegetable sandwiches

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Vegetable sandwiches are loaded with fresh veggies | Image: Freepik

Vegetable sandwiches are a delicious and wholesome dish. It is packed with loads of cilantro chutney and thinly sliced veggies layered between slices of soft bread. It's loaded with the goodness of fresh veggies and will keep the stomach full for a long time.
 

Published By:
 Vaibhavi Sharma
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