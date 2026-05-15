7 Non-Milk Breakfast Recipes As Prices Rise

Milk has remained a staple in many Indian households because of its nutritional value and everyday use in tea, coffee, cereals and breakfast meals. However, recent increases in milk prices have affected household budgets, especially among middle-class families managing daily expenses. As a result, many people are now exploring breakfast options that are filling, affordable and less dependent on milk. Fortunately, several Indian breakfast dishes can be prepared without milk while still remaining nutritious and satisfying.

Poha

Poha is light yet filling | Image: Freepik

Poha remains one of the most affordable indian breakfast. It is prepared with flattened rice, peanuts, vegetables and curry leaves. It is light yet filling.

Idlis

Idlis are a simple dairy-free breakfast | Image: Freepik

Idlis are again one of the most affordable breakfast options that do not require milk in their preparation. Traditional idlis are prepared with rice and lentil batter, which can be paired with coconut chutney for a simple dairy-free breakfast.

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Besan cheela

Besan cheela is packed with protein | Image: Freepik

Besan cheela is not only delicious but also packed with protein and fibre, making it an ideal choice. It is made using gram flour, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Cheela is a protein-rich dish and does not require milk or dairy ingredients.

Oats

Oats mixed with water make a filling and healthy breakfast | Image: Freepik

Traditionally, oats are prepared with milk, but they could be made with water. Prepared oats topped with fruits, seeds, or nuts make for a filling and healthy breakfast.

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Upma

Upma is filling and light | Image: Freepik

Upma is a classic indian breakfast dish. It is made with roasted semolina and cooked in boiling water. It is then infused with lots of flavour by adding fresh vegetables, nuts, and a hint of spice.

Methi thepla

Theplas are a traditional softbread | Image: Freepik

Thepla is a traditional whole-wheat softbread which is full of fresh fenugreek leaves, turmeric, red chilli powder, carom seeds, and sesame seeds. The dough of thepla doesn't require milk in its preparation.

Vegetable sandwiches

Vegetable sandwiches are loaded with fresh veggies | Image: Freepik