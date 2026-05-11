Koftas To Paranthas: Use 'Vegetable Of The Year' Cabbage in These Popular Dishes For A Healthy Twist

Global trends and social media have finally given cabbage its long-overdue recognition. Colloquially called ‘patta gobhi’, this leafy green vegetable has been crowned 'vegetable of the year' in 2026. Affordable, versatile and packed with nutrients, cabbage is often overlooked in Indian households.

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While the vegetable gets its days in the meal planning roster, it is rarely savoured as a delicacy or mentioned in lists of favourites. Infact, in most households, a cabbage dish is prepared as an accompaniment to other main meals. Rich in fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K and antioxidants, cabbage supports digestion, immunity and overall health. More importantly, the vegetable can fit right in into most dishes, Indian or otherwise. Now that cabbage has been named vegetable of the year, here are 7 healthy dishes you can make using it.

Cabbage stir fry

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A simple cabbage stir fry is one of the quickest ways to enjoy the vegetable. Sauté shredded cabbage with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions and green chillies for a light and flavourful side dish. Add grated coconut for a South Indian touch. It pairs perfectly with dal and rice.

Cabbage soup

Warm, comforting and low in calories, cabbage soup is ideal for weight-watchers. Combine cabbage with carrots, beans, garlic and black pepper in a vegetable broth. This fibre-rich soup can keep you full for longer while helping maintain hydration during summer.

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Cabbage kofta



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Cabbage kofta is a delicious way to turn this humble vegetable into a rich yet wholesome dish. Finely chopped cabbage can be mixed with besan, spices and herbs to make soft koftas that are either baked or lightly fried. Serve them in a tomato-based gravy for a comforting lunch or dinner.

Cabbage paratha

Give your regular breakfast a healthy twist with cabbage parathas. Mix finely chopped cabbage, coriander, green chilli and spices into whole wheat dough. Serve with curd or pickle for a filling and wholesome meal.

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Cabbage in moong daal khichdi

If you are looking for comfort food with added nutrition, cabbage khichdi is worth trying. Adding shredded cabbage to moong dal khichdi boosts its fibre content and gives the dish extra texture without overpowering the flavour.



Also Read: Try These Healthy Snack Recipes Perfect For Your Tea-Time Break

Cabbage salad

Raw cabbage works wonderfully in salads. Toss purple and green cabbage with cucumber, carrots and peanuts, then drizzle lemon juice and honey dressing on top. This crunchy salad is refreshing, vitamin-rich and perfect for hot summer afternoons.

Cabbage cutlets

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