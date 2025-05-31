Republic World
Updated May 31st 2025, 11:47 IST

7 Things You Shouldn't Put In The Microwave

A microwave can be a convenient tool in your daily life, but it’s important to know what you can and can’t put in it to avoid unwanted accidents. Take a look.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Microwaving is one of the most energy-efficient and convenient methods for cooking from scratch, reheating leftovers, and defrosting food.

In today’s fast-paced world, whether you're a busy parent or someone who simply enjoys cooking, a microwave can be a valuable companion on your culinary journey, helping you explore versatile cuisines, time-saving tips, and clever cooking tricks.

However, like any appliance, using a microwave safely requires some basic knowledge.

While many people are aware that not all containers are microwave-safe, and using the wrong ones can pose serious risks, there are certain foods as well that you shouldn't dare to microwave due to safety hazards.

Understanding what you can and cannot put in the microwave is essential to avoid accidents and ensure your meals are prepared safely and efficiently.

Seven things you must not microwave

Here are 7 things you must avoid putting in the microwave:

  1. Metals or stainless steel: Vessels like stainless steel travel mugs or plates with metallic rims can cause sparks or even fires in the microwave. They can also interfere with the cooking process, as metal reflects microwaves rather than allowing heat to be absorbed by the food.
  2. Broccoli: Surprising, right? Who would have thought that something as harmless as Broccolini could be affected by microwave cooking? According to research, microwaving Broccolini may actually reduce its nutrient content.
  3. Eggs: Microwaving eggs in their shell can get messy. The rapid buildup of steam inside causes pressure to rise quickly, often leading to the egg exploding.
  4. Single-use plastics: As the name suggests, single-use plastics are made only for one-time use. Heating food in a food packaging container can melt inside the microwave and release a synthetic chemical called BPA, which is harmful to your health.
  5. Raw spicy peppers: Stay on your toes if you frequently use a microwave. Heating raw spicy peppers can release dangerous fumes from the compound known as capsaicin.
  6. Aluminium foil: Thinking of roasting chicken breast? Avoid using aluminium foil at the base as this method will only reflect microwaves instead of allowing the chicken to absorb the heat.
  7. Take out containers: Reheating food in a takeout container can pose a health risk due to the potential release of harmful chemicals like BPA. While many restaurants now use microwave-safe packaging, it’s still important to check the label before heating your delicious meal.

Published May 31st 2025, 11:09 IST