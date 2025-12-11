9 Recipes India Searched Most In 2025: Idli, Modak, Thekua And More

Top 10 Recipes Of 2025: Google has released its Year in Search 2025 list, highlighting the recipes, moments, news events, and other trends that shaped our browsing habits this year. A closer look at India’s recipe searches reveals what people were craving in their kitchens, comfort dishes, festive nostalgia, and the occasional health boost in between.

Here’s a quick roundup of the nine trending recipes Indians searched for the most in 2025.

Idli

Soft, steamed, and deceptively simple, idli sits at the heart of South Indian breakfast culture and rank as the #1 trending recipe googled by Indians in 2025. Cooks prepare it by fermenting a batter of rice and urad dal, sometimes adding poha or cooked rice for extra softness. They then ladle the batter into moulds and steam it until it turns fluffy and cloudlike. It is the most searched food item of the year.

Modak / Ukadiche Modak

Linked closely with Ganesh Chaturthi, modaks act as both a festive ritual and a dessert. These steamed rice-flour dumplings hold a filling of grated coconut, jaggery and cardamom, sometimes mixed with sesame or poppy seeds. Shaping each modak is a quiet, focused process, and while skilled hands finish them within minutes, beginners often struggle through their first few attempts every year.

Thekua

A festival favourite in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, thekua is a deep-fried dough snack strongly associated with Chhath Puja. Wheat flour is mixed with jaggery, ghee and cardamom, shaped by hand or pressed in wooden moulds, and fried until it forms a firm, biscuit-like crust.

Ugadi Pachadi

This South Indian chutney, prepared for the Ugadi festival (marking the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra in the South Indian Amavasyant calendar), represents the six flavours of life. It traditionally includes sweet (jaggery), sour (tamarind), salty (salt), bitter (neem flowers), spicy (pepper), and astringent (unripe mango).

Beetroot Kanji

A bright pink probiotic drink rooted in winter traditions, beetroot kanji is made by fermenting beetroot with mustard seeds, salt, and water in sunlight. Slightly tangy, mildly earthy, and naturally fizzy, it is usually prepared in January when households look for light, cleansing drinks after the festive season.

Thiruvathirai Kali

Cooked during the Thiruvathirai festival in Tamil Nadu, this dish blends roasted rice, jaggery, and ghee and is traditionally served with ezhuku keerai (a stew of seven greens). Its soft, melt-in-mouth texture resembles a sweet, grain-based porridge.

Yorkshire Pudding

A British classic that often appears on Indian tables during holiday roasts, Yorkshire pudding is a baked savoury batter made with eggs, flour, and milk that rises in the oven. Historically, cooks served it before the main meal to make the spread last longer and keep appetites in check.

Gond Katira

Often confused as a winter ingredient, gond katira (tragacanth gum) actually serves as a summer coolant in many North Indian homes. When soaked overnight, its crystals swell into translucent, jelly-like strands that people mix into milk, lemonade, or sharbat during peak heat.