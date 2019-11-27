Darjeeling: List Of The Best Restaurants To Eat In The 'Queen Of Hills'

Darjeeling is one of the most beautiful hill stations that is located in the lesser Himalayas. It is known for its jaw-dropping locations and British architecture. It lies in the West Bengal and is also famous for its tea-gardens. It receives a huge footfall every year from tourists all over the world. Apart from the scenic beauty, Darjeeling has a lot to offer in terms of food. Here is a list of some of the finest places to eat in Darjeeling.

Best places to eat in Darjeeling

Kunga restaurant

Kunga restaurant is one of the most popular places to dine in Darjeeling. It is usually occupied as the place serves the best food when it comes to quality. It offers the best Tibetan delicacies including steamed momos and soup. It lies on the Gandhi Road and meat pies are its specialty. Moreover, it is feasible and pocket-friendly.

Sonam’s Kitchen

Sonam’s Kitchen will remind you of the home-cooked food. The place is popularly known for its special breakfast items. Pancakes, fried eggs, and brown toasts are its major specialties. It will give you a decent ambiance and good service. The mind-blowing ginger tea is a real pleasure for your taste buds. It lies on the famous Zakir Hussain Road.

Gatty’s Café

Gatty’s Café is a typical youth influenced café. It is loved by most of the art and music lovers. The place offers some of the best international cuisines that include Italian, Israeli, and Arabic. It is located on the Zakir Hussain road. It offers the best sandwiches and lasagne in Darjeeling. The place is hugely popular among tourists.

Himalayan Java Café

Himalayan Java Café offers a great ambiance to its visitors. It is located on the Nehru road. The place is famous for its coffee and varieties of tea. The first-floor café gives you a good view of the city. It is a peaceful place where you can also spend some alone time with yourself. The delicious brownies and pasta will make you visit the café again. It is managed by an energetic staff.

