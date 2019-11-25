Restaurants In Delhi That Are Sure To Give The Perfect Romantic Vibes On Your Dinner Date

Choosing a romantic restaurant or café for a perfect date is surely a difficult task because it is true to some extent that first impressions are the last impression. Sometimes, it all begins with impressions. If you are a Delhite, you must relate to the fact that it is quite difficult to choose that perfect romantic restaurant particularly with the insane number of amazing dining places in Delhi. Here is a list of some numerous options in the way of idyllic cafes and restaurants that are perfect for a date.

Kylin, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Kylin is particularly known for its mouth-watering Chinese cuisine along with its mesmerising ambience. This is a place to slurp up some authentic Asian cuisine without coughing up a lot of dough. This joint makes the perfect affordable choice for a date with a good variety on the menu and pocket-friendly prices. Plus, the prompt service allows a quick fix for hunger pangs. Some most recommended dishes of Kylin are Chilli Garlic Noodles, Schezwan Prawns and the Khao Suey.

Thigh High, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Thigh High is well-known for its rooftop view of the Qutub Minar and its ambience gives the perfect romantic evening vibes. As the name suggests, it specializes in Thai cuisine. Some best served Thai dishes here are Tom Yum Soup, Satay Chae, Propia Chae, Thai Curry, Prawns and Yam Woon Sen Kai. These dishes are said to take you on a favourable joyride.

Also Read:

Things To Do In Bengaluru: Explore The City Of Gardens And Make The Most Of Weekend Vibes

Kanika Kapoor, The Baby Doll Singer, Opens Up About Her Break From Singing

Sky Lounge, Janpath, New Delhi

As the name suggests, it is best known for its sky-scraping view from its splendid roof-top restaurant. ‘SKY-Lounge Bar and Grill’ is, reportedly, Delhi’s highest lounge with the largest open bar. It is situated on the top floor of Hotel The Royal Plaza. It has amazing food and beverage offerings and an extensive bar menu featuring an electric selection of whiskies, wines and champagnes along with a host of innovative cocktails.

Lodi- The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

A beautiful open-air restaurant, this place is a must-visit along with your love partner. Its ambience is all amidst a lot of greenery and the tents in the restaurant make it more unique. The place has both, indoor and outdoor sitting. The restaurant is best known for its European, Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine. It has an explicit range of cocktails and mocktails in its bar. Whenever you visit Lodi, make sure to try the Homemade Fig Ice Cream and Fresh Rosemary and Thyme Quinoa.

Also Read:

Butter Chicken Recipe: How To Easily Make The Mouth-watering Dish At Home

Sugar-free Nutritious Laddu Recipes You Must Try At Home