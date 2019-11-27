A List Of Yummy Dishes To Try If You Are On Keto Diet

The keto diet has been evidently accepted globally as an effective way to lose weight. Food that is high-source of fats is mainly preferred in a keto-diet. Keto diet allows people to increase the quantity of fat they consume, so people can include things like butter, cheese, and milk in their diet. Some of the best and easy keto diet options are bacon, eggs, avocado, cucumber, smoothie, hard-boiled eggs, fish, other seafood, and plain yogurt. Here are some dishes to try if you are on a keto diet.

Keto Bacon Sushi

This sushi is salty, creamy, and crunchy. Preheat oven to 400º and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Put bacon halves in a proper layer and bake. Meanwhile, cut cucumbers, carrots, and avocado into sections. When the bacon cools down, spread an even layer of cream cheese on each slice. Divide vegetables between the bacon. Roll up vegetables tightly. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve.

Avacado-cucumber salad

Avacado-cucumber salad will keep you refreshed through a busy morning. The salad does not require more than four ingredients to make, nor does it require much prep time. Cut the cucumber and avocado to toss them in a bowl. Add a teaspoon of olive oil and lime juice to the mix. You can add salt and pepper to the salad according to preference. Avoid using readily made salad dressings as they may not be a healthy option.

Grilled Cedar Plank Salmon Burgers

These salmon burgers are grilled using cedar planks. You can find these planks at many grocery stores. They impart a special flavour to the salmon. It also makes it so much easier to grill. Try serving these burgers with lettuce leaves, or use some grill mushroom buns to make burgers. These burgers taste especially great with mayo and a squeeze of lemon.

