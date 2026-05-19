Aam Panna Recipe To Beat The Summer Heat And Loo

During the summer season, to protect yourself from heatstroke and the scorching sun, one should increase their intake of refreshing beverages. To guard against heatstroke in the summer, you can consume Aam Panna (Raw Mango Drink). Aam Panna can be easily prepared at home. It is not only delicious, cool and refreshing but will also effectively protect you from heatstroke or as loo blows.

Ingredients for Aam Panna

– 2 to 3 medium-sized raw mangoes

– 2 teaspoons roasted cumin powder

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

– 100 grams sugar

– 3 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

– Black salt (to taste)

Aam panna is made using raw mangoes | Image: Freepik

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Aam Panna recipe

– First, wash the mangoes thoroughly and boil them. Boiling the mangoes is crucial for ensuring protection against heatstroke.

– You can boil the mangoes in a pressure cooker or in any regular pot or vessel.

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Aam Panna provides a cooling effect | Image: Freepik

– After boiling, peel the mangoes and extract the pulp.

– Now, add 1 to 2 cups of water to the pulp and set it aside to cool down.

– Once the pulp has cooled, add the sugar, black salt, and mint leaves to the mixture.

– Now, mix approximately 1 liter of cold water into the prepared pulp base.

– Next, strain the liquid. Then, add the black pepper powder and roasted cumin powder to it.